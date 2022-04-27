Rose Hartschuh

Rose Hartschuh didn’t grow up on a farm. But her children will.

On their dairy farm in Sycamore, Hartschuh is passing along her agricultural knowledge to her twin 9-year-old sons, sharing what she’s learned as a college student, dairy owner, county Farm Bureau member and now trustee of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Rose Hartschuh
Rose Hartschuh

Hartschuh credits the Darwin Bryan scholarship she received from the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation for establishing her path. With the award, Hartschuh said, “The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation made college attainable to me. The belief that the foundation placed in me to succeed was a motivating factor to make the most out of my college career.”

While studying agricultural education at The Ohio State University, Hartschuh found both community and purpose. “I admired the camaraderie that existed within the industry, and I also appreciated the importance of feeding the world,” she said.

Degree in hand, Hartschuh was prepared to begin her career in agriculture, but her scholarship did more than educate her. It connected her, by prompting her to get involved with the Ohio Farm Bureau. After graduating and moving to another part of the state, the first thing Hartschuh did was join the county Farm Bureau board.

“It is the relationships I have formed with my peers, mentors and professionals in the industry that have continued to allow me to experience new opportunities and to grow as a person and as a professional,” she said. Today, she serves on the Ohio Farm Bureau Board of Trustees as the representative for the Northwest Region.

Hartschuh now passes along the support she’s gained from the Ohio Farm Bureau to her young sons. That spirit of paying it forward underlies her advice to the next generation: “Give back to your community and serve those around you. The rest will fall into place.”

Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
