Ohio State study finds more than one definition of rural Ohio
Research found that there is a lot of movement from rural areas to other rural areas of the state.Read More
On this episode, find out how much difference there is in perceptions of meat and plant-based alternatives between those inside and outside of agriculture.
Throughout the United States, there has been growing interest in alternative meat options, including plant-based and lab-grown meat. A team of researchers in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University recently surveyed 1,250 Ohio consumers and 130 Ohioans who identified themselves as members of the agricultural industry to better understand how consumers would like to learn about meat option, as well as industry perceptions regarding meat and plant-based alternatives. On this Our Ohio Weekly, we’ll go over the results.
00:00 – Dr. Joy Rumble, Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership at Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences highlights the findings of their meat options survey.
23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” we’ll hear from the First Vice President of the Ohio Farm Bureau and learn how Cy Prettyman’s passion for livestock as a child turned into a 30-year (and counting) agricultural career.
32:20 – With county fair season right around the corner, Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st are excited to launch the second installment of the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer contest. The contest is designed to help junior fairs raise food donations for their local food banks through a competition between county fairs across Ohio. Farm Credit Mid-America’s Patrick Link shares the details.
42:20 – Stephanie McCloud, CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, talks about the many free resources her agency offers to those in agriculture.
Research found that there is a lot of movement from rural areas to other rural areas of the state.Read More
Collegiate Farm Bureaus at both Wilmington College as well as Ohio State University offer students with any major or specialization the opportunity to belong.Read More
Dr. Jay Martin joins this episode of Field Day with Jordan Hoewischer to talk about some innovative projects in the Western Lake Erie Basin dealing with nutrient runoff and conservation practice adoption.Read More
Sheep and goats don’t immediately come to mind as college material, but these storybook animals are among the tangible signs…Read More
There is hardly a day that goes by that nearly every one of us is not touched, in some way,…Read More
You’d be hard pressed to find a community, industry or social cause in Ohio that does not have some sort…Read More