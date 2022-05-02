Throughout the United States, there has been growing interest in alternative meat options, including plant-based and lab-grown meat. A team of researchers in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences at The Ohio State University recently surveyed 1,250 Ohio consumers and 130 Ohioans who identified themselves as members of the agricultural industry to better understand how consumers would like to learn about meat option, as well as industry perceptions regarding meat and plant-based alternatives. On this Our Ohio Weekly, we’ll go over the results.

00:00 – Dr. Joy Rumble, Assistant Professor, Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership at Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences highlights the findings of their meat options survey.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” we’ll hear from the First Vice President of the Ohio Farm Bureau and learn how Cy Prettyman’s passion for livestock as a child turned into a 30-year (and counting) agricultural career.

32:20 – With county fair season right around the corner, Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st are excited to launch the second installment of the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer contest. The contest is designed to help junior fairs raise food donations for their local food banks through a competition between county fairs across Ohio. Farm Credit Mid-America’s Patrick Link shares the details.

42:20 – Stephanie McCloud, CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, talks about the many free resources her agency offers to those in agriculture.