May is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is well known how big of a challenge mental health in the U.S. is, but very few realize how rural parts of our country are being impacted. A new nonprofit, Rural Minds, was launched last year to provide rural Americans with efficient access to existing mental health service organizations and address the importance of overcoming the stigma around mental health challenges.

00:00 – The founder of Rural Minds, Jeff Winton, talks about why he started the nonprofit organization to combat mental health challenges in rural America and if progress is being made in breaking down the stigmas that come along with the issue.

23:50 – On this week’s “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a Zanesville resident whose family farm has operated since the 1800s. Learn more about Ohio Farm Bureau State Trustee Matt Bell’s operation and his hopes for the next generation of farmers in his family.

32:20 – Farm Bureau has been working to encourage conversations about stress and mental health to help break the stigma that’s been prevalent in farming and rural communities for far too long. Ray Atkinson, director of communications with the American Farm Bureau Federation, discusses those efforts as well as results from a recent study about inroads being made in the mental health conversation.

42:20 – Dr. Ana Bell, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation’s statewide health, wellness and special programs director, talks about efforts being made with BWC to offer mental health support and resources to employers and employees throughout the state.

