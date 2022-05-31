The goal of USDA Rural Development is to help improve the economy and quality of life in rural America by offering loans, grants and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development and essential services such as housing, health care, first responder services and equipment, and water, electric and communications infrastructure. Rural Development also offers technical assistance and information to help agricultural producers and cooperatives get started and improve the effectiveness of their operations. Ohio’s USDA Rural Development office has a new state director. Meet Jonathan McCracken on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Director McCracken gives an overview of his agency and what his new role entails, as well as some of the challenges and opportunities facing USDA Rural Development in Ohio.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a Washington County farmer representing Ohio Farm Bureau’s District 17 as a state trustee. Learn about Al Miller’s ownership of his family farm and the importance of preparing land for the next generation of farmers.

32:20 – In response to the final passage of House Bill 440, legislation to advance the Ohio Gains initiative, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announces important updates to the long-standing Ag-LINK program.

42:20 – Ohio State Extension Climate Specialist Aaron Wilson shares how (and why) to make your farm more weather resilient.