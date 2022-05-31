The goal of USDA Rural Development is to help improve the economy and quality of life in rural America by offering loans, grants and loan guarantees to help create jobs and support economic development and essential services such as housing, health care, first responder services and equipment, and water, electric and communications infrastructure. Rural Development also offers technical assistance and information to help agricultural producers and cooperatives get started and improve the effectiveness of their operations. Ohio’s USDA Rural Development office has a new state director. Meet Jonathan McCracken on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Director McCracken gives an overview of his agency and what his new role entails, as well as some of the challenges and opportunities facing USDA Rural Development in Ohio.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a Washington County farmer representing Ohio Farm Bureau’s District 17 as a state trustee. Learn about Al Miller’s ownership of his family farm and the importance of preparing land for the next generation of farmers.

32:20 – In response to the final passage of House Bill 440, legislation to advance the Ohio Gains initiative, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announces important updates to the long-standing Ag-LINK program.

42:20 – Ohio State Extension Climate Specialist Aaron Wilson shares how (and why) to make your farm more weather resilient.

Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Suggested Tags: