Journalism is changing. With the consolidation of small newspapers and mergers of some of Ohio’s larger media outlets, small towns aren’t getting a whole lot of attention these days. But two journalists are looking to rural Ohio for stories and sharing what they find with the entire nation. Emma Davis and Céilí Doyle have covered agriculture, education, broadband, infrastructure and many other challenges and opportunities for Ohio less populated areas. On this Our Ohio Weekly, meet these off-the-beaten-path reporters and find out what they are learning about rural Ohio.

00:00 – Reporters Emma Davis with Knox Pages and Ashland Source and Céilí Doyle with The Columbus Dispatch discuss the challenges of covering rural Ohio for their respective news outlets and how becoming entrenched in the people and the stories of those parts of the state have impacted their reporting.

23:50 – As we feature more Ohio Farm Bureau state trustees “To the Beat of Agriculture”, this week we meet the organization’s District 19 Representative. Learn about John Mossbarger’s background in the equine industry, along with the similarities between raising horses and other livestock.

32:20 – Reporters Emma Davis and Céilí Doyle talk about the efforts being made to better the lives of rural Ohioans and if the funds being distributed are enough.

42:20 – Earlier this year, The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation announced that the Junior Achievement Virtual Inspire Career Exploration Fair is the 2022 recipient of the Youth Pathways for Careers in Agriculture Grant. Junior Achievement’s development manager, Kristi Ackerman, shares how the funds will be used and what the partnership with the Foundation will look like moving forward.