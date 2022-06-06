Country Road

Journalism is changing. With the consolidation of small newspapers and mergers of some of Ohio’s larger media outlets, small towns aren’t getting a whole lot of attention these days. But two journalists are looking to rural Ohio for stories and sharing what they find with the entire nation. Emma Davis and Céilí Doyle have covered agriculture, education, broadband, infrastructure and many other challenges and opportunities for Ohio less populated areas. On this Our Ohio Weekly, meet these off-the-beaten-path reporters and find out what they are learning about rural Ohio.

00:00 – Reporters Emma Davis with Knox Pages and Ashland Source and Céilí Doyle with The Columbus Dispatch discuss the challenges of covering rural Ohio for their respective news outlets and how becoming entrenched in the people and the stories of those parts of the state have impacted their reporting.

23:50 – As we feature more Ohio Farm Bureau state trustees “To the Beat of Agriculture”, this week we meet the organization’s District 19 Representative. Learn about John Mossbarger’s background in the equine industry, along with the similarities between raising horses and other livestock.

32:20 – Reporters Emma Davis and Céilí Doyle talk about the efforts being made to better the lives of rural Ohioans and if the funds being distributed are enough.

42:20 – Earlier this year, The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation announced that the Junior Achievement Virtual Inspire Career Exploration Fair is the 2022 recipient of the Youth Pathways for Careers in Agriculture Grant. Junior Achievement’s development manager, Kristi Ackerman, shares how the funds will be used and what the partnership with the Foundation will look like moving forward.

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
