From conservation to disaster assistance, crop insurance to Farm Bill programs, the Farm Service Agency has many important tasks falling under its purview. They work with dairy farmers, livestock producers, row crop farmers, beginning farmers, specialty crop farmers, beekeepers and just about everyone who contributes to the front end of our food supply system. That means there is always something to talk about when it comes to FSA and we will have that discussion with the new executive director of Ohio FSA on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Ohio FSA Director John Patterson talks about his new role and the goals he has set for himself and his team throughout the state.

16:50 – Director Patterson has been impressed with the early success of H2Ohio and shares his views are what farmers are doing and will need to do in order to maintain healthy soils on the farm and clean water for all Ohioans.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” meet Ohio Farm Bureau’s District 8 Trustee, Roger Baker. Hear about his lifelong passion for agriculture and his desire to see the industry thrive in Ohio.

32:20 – Ohio FSA Director John Patterson was an early proponent of new and beginning farmer legislation that was recently passed in Ohio. He shares why that bill was so important to agriculture.

42:20 – Being a former teacher, Ohio FSA Director John Patterson knows how vital teaching agriculture in the classroom is and discusses why he wants to see more done on that front.

