Too much rain in some parts of the state this spring gave way to scorching temperatures as the full impact of summer heat made its way into Ohio in June.

How much or how little water Mother Nature decides to rain down is always a question, but an update on all farmers have done to protect that precious resource can be found in the 2022 Water Quality Status Report, included in the July/August issue of Our Ohio magazine. The section also includes a behind-the-scenes look at work Farm Bureau does to help farmers protect water.

This issue features a look at biofuels and ethanol through the eyes of John Linder in Morrow County, who serves on the board of Ohio Corn & Wheat and the National Corn Growers Association.

We talk with farmer Ryan Kloeppel in Delphos about the applications he does on his farm with drones, while state climatologist Aaron Wilson gives some context about how important that kind of tool could be in the future.

In July/August we visit with Jim Bruner at Mezzacello Urban Gardens and talk about how the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s Youth Pathways grant has helped transform Mezzacello’s mission and amplified its reach.

On the cover is Bill Stein, owner of Stein Honey in Huron County. The Steins talk about their operation, and Peggy Garnes, president of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association and Medina County Farm Bureau gives some insight into the growth of beekeeping in an online extra that supplements the magazine article.

Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column talks about investing in the future of the Ohio Expo Center and the importance of the Ohio State Fair itself to agriculture across the state.

Other items of interest in this issue include a Nationwide testimonial, the latest OSU Impact from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, as well as reader favorites — summer recipes and Grow and Know events.

These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available.