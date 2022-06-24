Stein's Honey

Too much rain in some parts of the state this spring gave way to scorching temperatures as the full impact of summer heat made its way into Ohio in June. 

How much or how little water Mother Nature decides to rain down is always a question, but an update on all farmers have done to protect that precious resource can be found in the 2022 Water Quality Status Report, included in the July/August issue of Our Ohio magazine. The section also includes a behind-the-scenes look at work Farm Bureau does to help farmers protect water. 

This issue features a look at biofuels and ethanol through the eyes of John Linder in Morrow County, who serves on the board of Ohio Corn & Wheat and the National Corn Growers Association. 

We talk with farmer Ryan Kloeppel in Delphos about the applications he does on his farm with drones, while state climatologist Aaron Wilson gives some context about how important that kind of tool could be in the future. 

In July/August we visit with Jim Bruner at Mezzacello Urban Gardens and talk about how the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation’s Youth Pathways grant has helped transform Mezzacello’s mission and amplified its reach. 

On the cover is Bill Stein, owner of Stein Honey in Huron County. The Steins talk about their operation, and Peggy Garnes, president of the Ohio State Beekeepers Association and Medina County Farm Bureau gives some insight into the growth of beekeeping in an online extra that supplements the magazine article.  

Executive Vice President Adam Sharp’s Across the Table column talks about investing in the future of the Ohio Expo Center and the importance of the Ohio State Fair itself to agriculture across the state. 

Other items of interest in this issue include a Nationwide testimonial, the latest OSU Impact from the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, as well as reader favorites — summer recipes and Grow and Know events. 

These are just some of what members will find in the latest issue of Our Ohio magazine, a benefit of Farm Bureau membership and Our Ohio supporters. A digital edition is also available.

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
Suggested Tags: