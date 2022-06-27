From the continued growth of the H2Ohio water quality initiative to the recent soil test research from The Fertilizer Institute, data shows farmers are making progress in the ongoing efforts to protect clean water throughout Ohio. Two members of the Ohio Farm Bureau team are heavily involved in many of those efforts, and on this Our Ohio Weekly, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Dr. Larry Antosch, senior director of policy development and environmental policy and Jordan Hoewischer, director of water quality and research, share the results of the 2022 Ohio Water Quality Status Report.

00:00 – Antosch and Hoewischer give the details of the 2022 Water Quality Status Report.

23:50 – As we continue to feature Ohio Farm Bureau state trustees “To the Beat of Agriculture,” this week hear from the representative of District 12, Kyle Walls. He talks about how he came into agriculture as a first generation farmer and how taking a job all the way in South Dakota helped cement his future in the Buckeye State.

32:20 – With county fair season underway, Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st are excited to launch the second installment of the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer contest. The contest is designed to help junior fairs raise food donations for their local food banks through a competition between county fairs across Ohio. Farm Credit Mid-America’s Patrick Link shares the details.

42:20 – Safety outdoors is always a “hot topic” at the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation. Mark Reams, director of loss prevention for Ohio BWC’s Division of Safety & Hygiene has some tips to keep you cool and healthy in the summer sun.