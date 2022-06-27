A wetlands feasibility study and equipment and support for water quality improvement techniques at Lake Choctaw are bringing together farmers as well as a suburban community.

From the continued growth of the H2Ohio water quality initiative to the recent soil test research from The Fertilizer Institute, data shows farmers are making progress in the ongoing efforts to protect clean water throughout Ohio. Two members of the Ohio Farm Bureau team are heavily involved in many of those efforts, and on this Our Ohio Weekly, Ohio Farm Bureau’s Dr. Larry Antosch, senior director of policy development and environmental policy and Jordan Hoewischer, director of water quality and research, share the results of the 2022 Ohio Water Quality Status Report.

00:00 – Antosch and Hoewischer give the details of the 2022 Water Quality Status Report.

23:50 – As we continue to feature Ohio Farm Bureau state trustees “To the Beat of Agriculture,” this week hear from the representative of District 12, Kyle Walls. He talks about how he came into agriculture as a first generation farmer and how taking a job all the way in South Dakota helped cement his future in the Buckeye State.

32:20 – With county fair season underway, Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st are excited to launch the second installment of the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer contest. The contest is designed to help junior fairs raise food donations for their local food banks through a competition between county fairs across Ohio. Farm Credit Mid-America’s Patrick Link shares the details.

42:20 – Safety outdoors is always a “hot topic” at the Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation. Mark Reams, director of loss prevention for Ohio BWC’s Division of Safety & Hygiene has some tips to keep you cool and healthy in the summer sun.

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

