Recently, the FBI informed the Food and Agriculture sector that ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain. Why would farmers and the companies they work with be targeted through cyberattacks and what does something of that nature even look like? How are larger companies protecting themselves from such attacks and what could you be doing to protect your operation? Find out on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – John Gray, Chief Information Officer, Ohio Farm Bureau and Michael Moore, Executive Vice President – EFC Systems, Inc. talk about how the organizations they work for and with are taking appropriate cybersecurity measures to protect themselves from attacks that could impact the entire food supply chain.

23:50 – This week “To the Beat of Agriculture”, hear a story of one man’s journey from the front lines of war battlefields to planting fields of his own, allowing this veteran to continue to serve his country.

32:20 – As today’s farms and commercial agribusinesses grow in size and sophistication, agricultural professionals are using data and technology to drive profitability, improve safety and enhance their day-to-day operations. Jason Berkland, Senior Associate Vice President of Risk Management at Nationwide, shares details about a new partnership to offer advanced telematics and fleet management solutions at a discount for Nationwide’s agribusiness customers across the country.

42:20 – Shortly after the Ohio General Assembly passed a Capital Budget in the form of House Bill 687, Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law. This funding allocates $3.5 billion to a myriad of initiatives over the next two years. Find out what is in the budget for agriculture from Ohio Farm Bureau’s senior director of state and national policy, Brandon Kern.