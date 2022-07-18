Leasing property for hunting and similar outdoor recreation has proven for many to be an attractive option when it comes to generating additional revenue for landowners, while also granting greater access to the outdoors. These leases are different from a typical agricultural lease, so it’s important to consider issues such as liability and managing shared access to the property in the event the land is also going to be used for agricultural or silvicultural purposes. On this Our Ohio Weekly, we will focus on practical issues landowners, hunters and other lessees may consider while drafting leases.

00:00 – Rusty Rumley, a senior staff attorney at the National Agricultural Law Center, shares how to help minimize legal risk and other potential problems when it comes to a hunting lease and how both the landowner and the hunter need to recognize these issues prior to entering into a lease.

23:50 – As our “To the Beat of Agriculture” series introducing you to state trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau continues, hear from southeast Ohio’s Jenny Cox. She shares how her involvement with the Farm Bureau Foundation united her passion for agriculture with her passion for education.

32:20 – Rusty Rumley discusses liability and termination, and cancellation when it comes to hunting leases.