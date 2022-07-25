Land & Living at the 2022 Ohio State Fair
The 2022 Ohio State Fair starts this week, so we want to encourage you to come out and see this year’s Land & Living Exhibit!Read More
From agriculture to rides, entertainment to food, get a full rundown of what to expect at this year's Ohio State Fair.
After a two-year hiatus, the great Ohio State Fair is back this week! The 167th edition of the fair will have everything that we are used to when it comes to walks through the barn, the iconic butter cow, some deep-fried food on a stick, concerts, music, Smokey Bear and so much more. It is a very busy time for fair manager Virgil Strickler and assistant manager Alicia Shoults, but they take some time to tell us everything we need to know before getting back to the giant slide, sky glide and foods we have never tried.
00:00 – Virgil Stricker, general manager of the Ohio State Fair and Alicia Shoults, assistant general manager, give all of the details of what to see and do when you visit the 167th Ohio State Fair, July 27 through Aug. 7.
23:50 – On this week’s “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a man who left his career to work alongside his father-in-law on the farm. Learn how he became involved in Ohio Farm Bureau and the skills he acquired through Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER program.
32:20 – When you are at the Ohio State Fair, you don’t want to miss the Land and Living Building, sponsored by Ohio Farm Bureau. This year’s State Fair interns, Carlie Cluxton, Raegan Feldner and Jacob Zajkowski, share what they have been working on for fairgoers to enjoy.
42:20 – The 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show will be at The Ohio State Fair Aug. 2. Our Ohio Weekly host Ty Higgins and Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson will be participating to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. Cathann Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, has all the details. Donate to team “Bill and Ty’s Excellent Adventure” to help generate funds for a very worthy cause.
The 2022 Ohio State Fair starts this week, so we want to encourage you to come out and see this year’s Land & Living Exhibit!Read More
After two years without a giant slide, sky glide and foods you have never tried, the Ohio State Fair is back! Find out what to do at this year’s event, July 27 – Aug 7.Read More
Two representatives from Ohio Farm Bureau are Liberty Center High School junior Adrianna Meyer of Henry County and Lima High School alumni Zachary Zwiebel of Allen County.Read More
The history of the Ohio State Fair and Expo Center is well documented, but its future is currently up for debate.Read More
Carlie Cluxton, Jake Zajkowski and Raegan Feldner share what they learned on their trip and how they hope to incorporate it into this year’s state fair exhibit.Read More
Carlie Cluxton, Jake Zajkowski and Raegan Feldner will be blogging about their intern experience as they plan the Land and Living exhibit at the 2022 Ohio State Fair.Read More
Many of the items that we buy, including food, are getting more expensive by the day. Will prices keep rising, or will we finally catch a break?Read More
Recommendations touch on the mission and vision for the Expo Center; land use and optimization; the overall fair experience, and funding, governance and operations.Read More
The board is made up of young leaders, ages 16 to 20, who are hand-picked to contribute to the success of the Ohio State Fair each year. Apply by Feb. 11.Read More
Offering high school students a different path to a successful career, foregoing college.Read More