After a two-year hiatus, the great Ohio State Fair is back this week! The 167th edition of the fair will have everything that we are used to when it comes to walks through the barn, the iconic butter cow, some deep-fried food on a stick, concerts, music, Smokey Bear and so much more. It is a very busy time for fair manager Virgil Strickler and assistant manager Alicia Shoults, but they take some time to tell us everything we need to know before getting back to the giant slide, sky glide and foods we have never tried.

00:00 – Virgil Stricker, general manager of the Ohio State Fair and Alicia Shoults, assistant general manager, give all of the details of what to see and do when you visit the 167th Ohio State Fair, July 27 through Aug. 7.

23:50 – On this week’s “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a man who left his career to work alongside his father-in-law on the farm. Learn how he became involved in Ohio Farm Bureau and the skills he acquired through Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER program.

32:20 – When you are at the Ohio State Fair, you don’t want to miss the Land and Living Building, sponsored by Ohio Farm Bureau. This year’s State Fair interns, Carlie Cluxton, Raegan Feldner and Jacob Zajkowski, share what they have been working on for fairgoers to enjoy.

42:20 – The 2022 Dean’s Charity Steer Show will be at The Ohio State Fair Aug. 2. Our Ohio Weekly host Ty Higgins and Ohio Farm Bureau President Bill Patterson will be participating to raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio. Cathann Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, has all the details. Donate to team “Bill and Ty’s Excellent Adventure” to help generate funds for a very worthy cause.