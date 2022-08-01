The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced a second round of funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives (EQIP) Cover Crop Initiative. The program provides an investment of $38 million to 11 states, including Ohio, to help agricultural producers mitigate climate change through the adoption of cover crops. This second round of funding expands program eligibility to all state producers. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about this program and the many other conservation initiatives being prioritized by NRCS.

00:00 – Ohio’s new State Resource Conservationist with NRCS, Eric Schwab, talks about the priorities NRCS has in the state and how partners and producers have made a measurable impact.

16:50 – Cathann Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences talks about her reappointment to the post, and Delaware County Farm Bureau member Kelly Harsh discusses her re-election to the National Corn Growers Association Corn Board.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” we continue to spotlight Ohio Farm Bureau state trustees. This week we’ll hear from the District 3 representative for the Ohio Farm Bureau. She’ll share her memories from growing up on a dairy farm and how she eventually transitioned the farm to beef cattle.

32:20 – Benefit in the Barn is coming up on Aug. 20. The event, hosted by Delaware and Union County Farm Bureaus, brings the community together to raise awareness and funds for neighbors in need. Doug Loudenslager has the details.

42:20 – Can you trim a tree overhanging the property line? Who is liable if a tree from a neighboring property falls and damages your property? Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis answers the most common questions about Ohio laws regarding trees and property rights.