conservation practices

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has announced a second round of funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives (EQIP) Cover Crop Initiative. The program provides an investment of $38 million to 11 states, including Ohio, to help agricultural producers mitigate climate change through the adoption of cover crops. This second round of funding expands program eligibility to all state producers. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about this program and the many other conservation initiatives being prioritized by NRCS.

00:00 – Ohio’s new State Resource Conservationist with NRCS, Eric Schwab, talks about the priorities NRCS has in the state and how partners and producers have made a measurable impact.

16:50 – Cathann Kress, vice president for agricultural administration and dean of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences talks about her reappointment to the post, and Delaware County Farm Bureau member Kelly Harsh discusses her re-election to the National Corn Growers Association Corn Board.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture,” we continue to spotlight Ohio Farm Bureau state trustees. This week we’ll hear from the District 3 representative for the Ohio Farm Bureau. She’ll share her memories from growing up on a dairy farm and how she eventually transitioned the farm to beef cattle.

32:20 – Benefit in the Barn is coming up on Aug. 20. The event, hosted by Delaware and Union County Farm Bureaus, brings the community together to raise awareness and funds for neighbors in need. Doug Loudenslager has the details.

42:20 – Can you trim a tree overhanging the property line? Who is liable if a tree from a neighboring property falls and damages your property? Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis answers the most common questions about Ohio laws regarding trees and property rights.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel's avatar
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein 's avatar
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen's avatar
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback's avatar
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
