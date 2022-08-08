Agricultural lands in the U.S. grow an astounding array of food, fiber, biofuels, and other raw materials. This abundance has made the U.S. one of the most food secure nations in the world. Yet it can also mask vulnerabilities. For too many Americans, it is easy to brush off farmland loss or view it as inevitable. This puts our future at risk according to American Farmland Trust’s newest Farms Under Threat 2040 report. The report focuses on the unsustainable impacts of development on American farmland and it quantifies what our nation could lose if sprawling development continues—or save through more compact growth—by the year 2040. Find out more about this report on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – American Farmland Trust Midwest Regional Director Kristopher Reynolds shares what trends are showing us for farmland loss across the country and how Ohio falls into the mix.

16:50 – American Farmland Trust has mapped out three scenarios for the future of farmland across the country. Reynolds talks about what they all would mean.

23:50 – On this “To the Beat of Agriculture” we continue to spotlight Ohio Farm Bureau state trustees. This week we’ll hear from a Farm Bureau representative from the Northwest part of our state. He’ll tell you about his family background and how he grew his grandfather’s farm into the operation it is today.

32:20 – An Ohio Farm Bureau pilot project will test a unique combination of staffing and service delivery over eight counties instead of the typical four-county model. Ohio Farm Bureau’s vice president of membership, Paul Lyons, talks about the project’s focus and goals.

42:20 – Sackett v. U.S. EPA is a water case under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Ohio Farm Bureau recently joined with other state Farm Bureaus to file an amicus brief with the court. Leah Curtis, policy counsel for Ohio Farm Bureau has the details.

Farm Bureau is an incredible organization that has given me countless professional development opportunities in addition to advocating for all sizes and types of farmers.
Shana Angel

Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington, D.C.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Future employees, leaders
Through its policies it brings together people in the agricultural community and invests in building vibrant communities that support agriculture.
Eric Bernstein

Wyandot County Farm Bureau

Future employees, leaders
Hansen's Greenhouse
If you have issues with local planning or have legal questions, someone at the Farm Bureau has the answer for you, or they’ll connect you with someone who does.
Gayle Hansen

Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau

Hansen's Greenhouse
Policy Development
As a member of Farm Bureau, I am glad that this organization takes action when necessary to protect and advance agriculture.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Policy Development
Event Calendar
We go to a lot of Farm Bureau events, and there’s a lot of camaraderie built because you’re meeting with people who have similar interests and goals.
Andy Hollenback

Licking County Farm Bureau

Event Calendar
