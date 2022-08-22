In December 2021, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack requested that the dairy industry “get in a room” and work collaboratively to build consensus and find solutions to Federal Milk Marketing Order shortfalls. He specified that “the only way this works for the industry is to do the hard job of listening to one another.” In response to his request, the American Farm Bureau Federation is hosting an industry-wide dairy conference to discuss dairy pricing and meaningful changes to the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. Find out more about the Forum on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – American Farm Bureau is giving the dairy industry a chance to talk about pricing and meaningful changes to the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. The Forum will be held on October 14th-16th in Kansas City. AFBF economist Danny Munch shares the details.

16:50 – Ohio Farm Bureau recently filed two amicus briefs in prominent court cases. One being Ohio Power v. Burns case, an eminent domain case at the Supreme Court level here in the Buckeye State and the other being Columbia Gas of Ohio v. Bailey Family/Arno Renner Trust. Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis shares more about OFBF’s involvement.

23:50 – This week’s “To the Beat of Agriculture” brings up to a Groveport farm that is home to a growing goat yoga operator (amongst other things). But more than that, Harrison Farm is about planting seeds of perseverance that will sprout when the time comes.

32:20 – Farm Credit Mid-America’s Growing Forward program for young, beginning and small farmers plays a critical role in the shared purpose to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture. Farm Credit Mid-America’s Hilary Poulson shares how the program provides this important segment of customers with access to sound and constructive credit through individualized programs and products.

42:20 – Over the next few weeks, Allen and Van Wert County Farm Bureaus will be inviting kids of all ages to channel their “inner farmer” and drive a tractor on the fairgrounds track. Organization Director Jessica Vandenbroek has all of the info on Kids Dream Days.

Growing our Generation
Having opportunities to attend leadership institutes, advocate for rural Ohioans on the state and national level, facilitate young ag professionals events, and serve in a variety of leadership positions have helped my skills grow exponentially.
Sara Tallmadge's avatar
Sara Tallmadge

Ashland County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Business Solutions
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Farming for Good
I was gifted the great opportunity through an Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Pathways grant to run a series of summer camps here. That really expanded my vision of what ‘grow, maintain, sustain and explain’ could actually be.
Jim Bruner's avatar
Jim Bruner

Mezzacello Urban Farms

Farming for Good
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
