In December 2021, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack requested that the dairy industry “get in a room” and work collaboratively to build consensus and find solutions to Federal Milk Marketing Order shortfalls. He specified that “the only way this works for the industry is to do the hard job of listening to one another.” In response to his request, the American Farm Bureau Federation is hosting an industry-wide dairy conference to discuss dairy pricing and meaningful changes to the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. Find out more about the Forum on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – American Farm Bureau is giving the dairy industry a chance to talk about pricing and meaningful changes to the Federal Milk Marketing Order system. The Forum will be held on October 14th-16th in Kansas City. AFBF economist Danny Munch shares the details.

16:50 – Ohio Farm Bureau recently filed two amicus briefs in prominent court cases. One being Ohio Power v. Burns case, an eminent domain case at the Supreme Court level here in the Buckeye State and the other being Columbia Gas of Ohio v. Bailey Family/Arno Renner Trust. Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis shares more about OFBF’s involvement.

23:50 – This week’s “To the Beat of Agriculture” brings up to a Groveport farm that is home to a growing goat yoga operator (amongst other things). But more than that, Harrison Farm is about planting seeds of perseverance that will sprout when the time comes.

32:20 – Farm Credit Mid-America’s Growing Forward program for young, beginning and small farmers plays a critical role in the shared purpose to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture. Farm Credit Mid-America’s Hilary Poulson shares how the program provides this important segment of customers with access to sound and constructive credit through individualized programs and products.

42:20 – Over the next few weeks, Allen and Van Wert County Farm Bureaus will be inviting kids of all ages to channel their “inner farmer” and drive a tractor on the fairgrounds track. Organization Director Jessica Vandenbroek has all of the info on Kids Dream Days.