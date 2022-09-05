A TMDL, or Total Maximum Daily Load determines the maximum amount of a given pollutant that can be discharged into a body of water and still allow that water body to meet its water quality goals. One such TMDL is being put together right now by Ohio EPA for a big chunk of northwest Ohio, the Maumee River Watershed. On this Our Ohio Weekly learn more about how TMDLs work and what this new one could mean for Ohio agriculture.

00:00 – Joshua Griffin, Ohio EPA Environmental Specialist talks about Ohio’s newest TMDL, the development process and impacts on northwest Ohio.

16:50 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Sr. Director of Policy Development & Environmental Policy, Dr. Larry Antosch, talks about Farm Bureau’s involvement in the TMDL process and the organization’s overall policy on TMDLs.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture, hear from the C.O.O of a family farm in Jeffersonville. Learn about his sister, Gail Betterly and the incredible gift of a Nationwide life insurance policy she left for the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation after her passing.

32:20 – Nothing says “I love you” like a prenuptial agreement, but they are becoming an important piece of farm plans. Ryan Conklin, an attorney with Wright and Moore, explains why he is seeing more of these agreements put in place before the knot is tied.

42:20 – The Farm to School program through Ohio State Extension has been working with farmers, collaborating with community leaders and connecting students with local food and nutrition education for decades. Farm to School’s program assistant Haley Scott explains what the program is all about.

Growing our Generation
Having opportunities to attend leadership institutes, advocate for rural Ohioans on the state and national level, facilitate young ag professionals events, and serve in a variety of leadership positions have helped my skills grow exponentially.
Sara Tallmadge's avatar
Sara Tallmadge

Ashland County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Business Solutions
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Farming for Good
I was gifted the great opportunity through an Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Pathways grant to run a series of summer camps here. That really expanded my vision of what ‘grow, maintain, sustain and explain’ could actually be.
Jim Bruner's avatar
Jim Bruner

Mezzacello Urban Farms

Farming for Good
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: