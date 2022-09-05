A TMDL, or Total Maximum Daily Load determines the maximum amount of a given pollutant that can be discharged into a body of water and still allow that water body to meet its water quality goals. One such TMDL is being put together right now by Ohio EPA for a big chunk of northwest Ohio, the Maumee River Watershed. On this Our Ohio Weekly learn more about how TMDLs work and what this new one could mean for Ohio agriculture.

00:00 – Joshua Griffin, Ohio EPA Environmental Specialist talks about Ohio’s newest TMDL, the development process and impacts on northwest Ohio.

16:50 – Ohio Farm Bureau’s Sr. Director of Policy Development & Environmental Policy, Dr. Larry Antosch, talks about Farm Bureau’s involvement in the TMDL process and the organization’s overall policy on TMDLs.

23:50 – “To the Beat of Agriculture, hear from the C.O.O of a family farm in Jeffersonville. Learn about his sister, Gail Betterly and the incredible gift of a Nationwide life insurance policy she left for the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation after her passing.

32:20 – Nothing says “I love you” like a prenuptial agreement, but they are becoming an important piece of farm plans. Ryan Conklin, an attorney with Wright and Moore, explains why he is seeing more of these agreements put in place before the knot is tied.

42:20 – The Farm to School program through Ohio State Extension has been working with farmers, collaborating with community leaders and connecting students with local food and nutrition education for decades. Farm to School’s program assistant Haley Scott explains what the program is all about.