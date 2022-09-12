Ohio State’s Farm Science Review, which turns 60 this year, plans to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future. The premier agricultural education and industry exposition is set for Sept. 20–22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London. Hosted by Ohio State’s College of Food Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the 60th review will focus on “Embracing Time and Change.” Get a preview of the show on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Nick Zachrich, manager of Farm Science Review, talks about all of the exhibits, activities, field demonstrations and other highlights of this year’s show.

23:50 – On this week’s To the Beat of Agriculture, we’ll hear the story of a farm in eastern Ohio whose history with conservation led to a much deserved award.

32:20 – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will be set up at this year’s Farm Science Review to visit with attendees about hearing protection on the farm. BWC’s Administrator Stephanie McCloud talks about their FSR presence and things to think about when it comes to safety during harvest season.

42:20 – There will be plenty to talk about with Ohio Farm Bureau at this year’s Farm Science Review. Farm Bureau’s Adam Carney shares what you will find when you stop by the corner of Beef St. and Friday Ave.