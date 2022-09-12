2021 Farm Science Review

Ohio State’s Farm Science Review, which turns 60 this year, plans to highlight its decades of providing valuable information to farmers and producers, while focusing on continuing to educate for the future. The premier agricultural education and industry exposition is set for Sept. 20–22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center near London. Hosted by Ohio State’s College of Food Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, the 60th review will focus on “Embracing Time and Change.” Get a preview of the show on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Nick Zachrich, manager of Farm Science Review, talks about all of the exhibits, activities, field demonstrations and other highlights of this year’s show.

23:50 – On this week’s To the Beat of Agriculture, we’ll hear the story of a farm in eastern Ohio whose history with conservation led to a much deserved award.

32:20 – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation will be set up at this year’s Farm Science Review to visit with attendees about hearing protection on the farm. BWC’s Administrator Stephanie McCloud talks about their FSR presence and things to think about when it comes to safety during harvest season.

42:20 – There will be plenty to talk about with Ohio Farm Bureau at this year’s Farm Science Review. Farm Bureau’s Adam Carney shares what you will find when you stop by the corner of Beef St. and Friday Ave.

Growing our Generation
Having opportunities to attend leadership institutes, advocate for rural Ohioans on the state and national level, facilitate young ag professionals events, and serve in a variety of leadership positions have helped my skills grow exponentially.
Sara Tallmadge's avatar
Sara Tallmadge

Ashland County Farm Bureau

Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Farming for Good
I was gifted the great opportunity through an Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Pathways grant to run a series of summer camps here. That really expanded my vision of what ‘grow, maintain, sustain and explain’ could actually be.
Jim Bruner's avatar
Jim Bruner

Mezzacello Urban Farms

Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

