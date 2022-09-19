solar panels

Solar energy in Ohio has been, pun intended, a pretty hot topic over the past few years as more and more landowners in all parts of the state are being approached about signing leases to use their property to collect energy from the sun. That growing interest in the Buckeye State has led to difficult discussions, tough decisions and a divide in opinion across the countryside. On this Our Ohio Weekly, we talk all things solar with two Ohio Farm Bureau experts.

00:00 – Dale Arnold, Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of energy policy and Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis talk about the current issues around Ohio’s solar industry and what Farm Bureau members need to know before signing an agreement.

23:50 – On this week’s To the Beat of Agriculture, you’ll hear from a Butler County farmer who was recently elected to the U.S. Grains Council and about the type of impact that organization makes not only in Ohio, but across the world.

32:20 – Earlier this month, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. Ohio Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian Dr. Dennis Summers shares what other poultry farmers should do to protect their flocks and if there is a health concern for consumers.

42:20 – The host of the Ag State of Mind Podcast, Jason Medows, was in Highland County to share his thoughts on farm stress and mental health. He gives his perspective on the stigma of the topics in agriculture and what role the younger generation plays in continuing the conversation.

Growing our Generation
Having opportunities to attend leadership institutes, advocate for rural Ohioans on the state and national level, facilitate young ag professionals events, and serve in a variety of leadership positions have helped my skills grow exponentially.
Sara Tallmadge's avatar
Sara Tallmadge

Ashland County Farm Bureau

Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Farming for Good
I was gifted the great opportunity through an Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Pathways grant to run a series of summer camps here. That really expanded my vision of what ‘grow, maintain, sustain and explain’ could actually be.
Jim Bruner's avatar
Jim Bruner

Mezzacello Urban Farms

Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

