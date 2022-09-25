Listen to Part 1 of the conversation

The U.S. Department of Energy defines community solar as any solar project or purchasing program, within a geographic area, in which the benefits of a solar project flow to multiple customers such as individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and other groups. To talk more about contracts, liability, taxes and eminent domain around solar energy, Our Ohio Weekly host Ty Higgins brings back Dale Arnold, Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of energy policy; and Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis.

00:00 – Dale Arnold, Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of energy policy and Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis talk about community solar leases, how eminent domain fits into the solar discussion and how your tax situation may change if you become involved in a lease.

23:50 – On this week’s To the Beat of Agriculture, hear the story of a man, recently crowned a champion, who comes from a family steeped in the rich tradition of auctioneering.

32:20 – The 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee has begun its work of collecting and organizing public policy recommendations from county Farm Bureaus and will present the final policy suggestions to be voted on by Ohio Farm Bureau’s delegates during the state annual meeting in December. Ohio Farm Bureau Senior Director of Policy Development Dr. Larry Antosch discusses some of the issues the committee will be tackling.

42:20 – Ohio State University Extension is offering additional opportunities for adults and teens to take free Mental Health First Aid classes. Bridget Britton, Behavioral Health field specialist, Tuscarawas County OSU Extension has the details.