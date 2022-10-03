Ohio Farm Bureau’s farmer leaders including young agricultural professionals, AgriPOWER Class XIII members and county presidents and vice presidents visited Washington, D.C. last month. Over the three-day trip, participants heard from experts and in turn voiced their thoughts to help legislators make the connection between what is happening on Ohio farms and what is being debated in the halls of Congress and within federal agencies. We cover some of the highlights of the trip on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Sen. Rob Portman addressed attendees of the 2022 Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and talked about his farm in southwest Ohio and some of the issues those within agriculture are facing today.

16:50 – Sen. Sherrod Brown, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, visited with Ohio Farm Bureau members about the process of learning what is important as the 2023 Farm Bill begins to take shape.

23:50 – On the latest To the Beat of Agriculture, meet John Hummel and hear about how his lifelong passion for agriculture resulted in him winning Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2022 Outstanding Young Farmer award.

32:20 – Senator Brown also heard from Ohio Farm Bureau members about input costs and other inflationary pressures they are dealing with at the farm level.

42:20 – JD Vance, candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, has been named a Friend of Farm Bureau by the organization’s Agriculture for Good Government Political Action Committee (AGGPAC). Vance talks about what he is learning from farmers as he travels the state to talk about how agriculture is impacted by decisions made at our nation’s capital.