Ohio Farm Bureau’s farmer leaders including young agricultural professionals, AgriPOWER Class XIII members and county presidents and vice presidents visited Washington, D.C. last month. Over the three-day trip, participants heard from experts and in turn voiced their thoughts to help legislators make the connection between what is happening on Ohio farms and what is being debated in the halls of Congress and within federal agencies. We cover some of the highlights of the trip on this Our Ohio Weekly.

00:00 – Sen. Rob Portman addressed attendees of the 2022 Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience and talked about his farm in southwest Ohio and some of the issues those within agriculture are facing today.

16:50 – Sen. Sherrod Brown, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, visited with Ohio Farm Bureau members about the process of learning what is important as the 2023 Farm Bill begins to take shape.

23:50 – On the latest To the Beat of Agriculture, meet John Hummel and hear about how his lifelong passion for agriculture resulted in him winning Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2022 Outstanding Young Farmer award.

32:20 – Senator Brown also heard from Ohio Farm Bureau members about input costs and other inflationary pressures they are dealing with at the farm level.

42:20 – JD Vance, candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, has been named a Friend of Farm Bureau by the organization’s Agriculture for Good Government Political Action Committee (AGGPAC). Vance talks about what he is learning from farmers as he travels the state to talk about how agriculture is impacted by decisions made at our nation’s capital.

Growing our Generation
Having opportunities to attend leadership institutes, advocate for rural Ohioans on the state and national level, facilitate young ag professionals events, and serve in a variety of leadership positions have helped my skills grow exponentially.
Sara Tallmadge's avatar
Sara Tallmadge

Ashland County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Business Solutions
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Farming for Good
I was gifted the great opportunity through an Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Pathways grant to run a series of summer camps here. That really expanded my vision of what ‘grow, maintain, sustain and explain’ could actually be.
Jim Bruner's avatar
Jim Bruner

Mezzacello Urban Farms

Farming for Good
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: