Keeping family on the same page when it comes to planning out the next months, years or generations of the farm is not for the faint of heart, but this week’s guest, Andy “Caygeon” Junkin is helping many farms by doing the heavy lifting for these weighty conversations. Junkin is widely recognized as the leading expert on farm succession and farm debt turnarounds, having written five books and spoken in 14 states on the topic.

00:00 – Stubborn.farm’s Andy “Caygeon” Junkin talks about how he got started helping farm families work through tough issues that would otherwise be the detriment of the farm.

23:50 – On the latest To the Beat of Agriculture hear from the Vice President of the Mahoning County Farm Bureau and learn how his family’s generational conservation efforts have led to a recent recognition at this year’s Farm Science Review.

32:20 – Andy “Caygeon” Junkin discusses what trends he is seeing when it comes to farms that are struggling to continue due to family dynamics and challenging economic conditions.

42:20 – Hanna Fosbrink with the Ohio Beef Council and the Beef Checkoff talks about her organization’s recent programs that have been driving the demand for beef.

Growing our Generation
Having opportunities to attend leadership institutes, advocate for rural Ohioans on the state and national level, facilitate young ag professionals events, and serve in a variety of leadership positions have helped my skills grow exponentially.
Sara Tallmadge's avatar
Sara Tallmadge

Ashland County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Business Solutions
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Farming for Good
I was gifted the great opportunity through an Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Youth Pathways grant to run a series of summer camps here. That really expanded my vision of what ‘grow, maintain, sustain and explain’ could actually be.
Jim Bruner's avatar
Jim Bruner

Mezzacello Urban Farms

Farming for Good
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
