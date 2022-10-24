Over the last 90 years, Nationwide has grown from a small mutual auto insurer started by Ohio Farm Bureau members to one of the largest insurance and financial services companies in the world. Early growth came from working together with other Farm Bureaus that sponsored the company. Today, the Fortune 100 company offers a full range of insurance and financial services across the country and remains the largest farm insurer in the county. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about Nationwide Agribusiness as we visit its Des Moines, Iowa headquarters.

00:00 – Brad Liggett, president of Nationwide Agribusiness, talks about the priorities that his team and him have as they work with farmers and agricultural companies across the country.

16:50 – One of the newest additions to the Nationwide Agribusiness structure is a Large Farm Department. Justin Owens, director of commercial lines underwriting and Emily Berrier, associate vice president of farm underwriting have the details about this new department.

23:50 – Erin Cumings, senior consultant of Sponsor Relations for Nationwide Agribusiness talks about how being a farmer helps her relate company services to Nationwide policyholders.

32:20 – Supply chain and inflation are having an impact on the insurance industry. Nationwide Vice President of Agribusiness and Commercial Lines Claims Nickolas Andersen shares what policyholders should keep in mind as these challenges persist.

42:20 – Many Nationwide Agribusiness associates, including Manager of Risk Management Consulting Emily Atwood, are farmers. She shares how her knowledge of agriculture feeds her career in downtown Des Moines.