Over the last 90 years, Nationwide has grown from a small mutual auto insurer started by Ohio Farm Bureau members to one of the largest insurance and financial services companies in the world. Early growth came from working together with other Farm Bureaus that sponsored the company. Today, the Fortune 100 company offers a full range of insurance and financial services across the country and remains the largest farm insurer in the county. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about Nationwide Agribusiness as we visit its Des Moines, Iowa headquarters.

00:00 – Brad Liggett, president of Nationwide Agribusiness, talks about the priorities that his team and him have as they work with farmers and agricultural companies across the country.

16:50 – One of the newest additions to the Nationwide Agribusiness structure is a Large Farm Department. Justin Owens, director of commercial lines underwriting and Emily Berrier, associate vice president of farm underwriting have the details about this new department.

23:50 – Erin Cumings, senior consultant of Sponsor Relations for Nationwide Agribusiness talks about how being a farmer helps her relate company services to Nationwide policyholders.

32:20 – Supply chain and inflation are having an impact on the insurance industry. Nationwide Vice President of Agribusiness and Commercial Lines Claims Nickolas Andersen shares what policyholders should keep in mind as these challenges persist.

42:20 – Many Nationwide Agribusiness associates, including Manager of Risk Management Consulting Emily Atwood, are farmers. She shares how her knowledge of agriculture feeds her career in downtown Des Moines.

Available scholarships
I'm eternally grateful for the support Ohio Farm Bureau scholarships provided in helping me turn my dreams into reality.
Bethany Starlin's avatar
Bethany Starlin

Hocking County Farm Bureau

Available scholarships
Growing our Generation
With not growing up on a farm, I’d say I was a late bloomer to agriculture. I feel so fortunate that I found the agriculture industry. There are so many opportunities for growth.
Jenna Gregorich's avatar
Jenna Gregorich

Coshocton County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Business Solutions
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: