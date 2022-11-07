At the end of his term in January 2023, Congressman Bob Gibbs (OH-07) will be retiring after over a decade in Washington, D.C. Gibbs is the only former state Farm Bureau president to be elected to Congress, and recently Ohio Farm Bureau’s Ty Higgins made a trip to Gibbs’ northeast Ohio farm to visit about his time in public office and how it all started with his involvement in Farm Bureau.

00:00 – Congressman Bob Gibbs shares his Ohio Farm Bureau story and his path to serving in the U.S Congress.

16:50 – Congressman Bob Gibbs talks about his biggest accomplishments while serving in the U.S. Congress and the role reversal from visiting D.C. as a Farm Bureau member to becoming a member of Congress.

23:50 – On the latest “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a West Dayton cattle farmer about his farm-to-table operation and how a couple of decommissioned golf courses started a nonprofit that benefits Ohio food banks.

32:20 – Morgan Meyer, Ohio State University Collegiate Farm Bureau president; Megan Roell, Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau president; and Abigail Schwartz, Wright State University Lake Campus Collegiate Young Farmers president talk about why they are involved in Farm Bureau at the collegiate level and what their organizations are doing to get more young people signed up.

42:20 – Solving problems and reducing risk with healthy soils will be the focus of an upcoming Farmer Advocates for Conservation Farmer Networking Event, Dec. 14 in Findlay. Stephanie Singer, Agriculture Outreach project manager with The Nature Conservancy, has the event details.