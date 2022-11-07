At the end of his term in January 2023, Congressman Bob Gibbs (OH-07) will be retiring after over a decade in Washington, D.C. Gibbs is the only former state Farm Bureau president to be elected to Congress, and recently Ohio Farm Bureau’s Ty Higgins made a trip to Gibbs’ northeast Ohio farm to visit about his time in public office and how it all started with his involvement in Farm Bureau.

00:00 – Congressman Bob Gibbs shares his Ohio Farm Bureau story and his path to serving in the U.S Congress.

16:50 – Congressman Bob Gibbs talks about his biggest accomplishments while serving in the U.S. Congress and the role reversal from visiting D.C. as a Farm Bureau member to becoming a member of Congress.

23:50 – On the latest “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a West Dayton cattle farmer about his farm-to-table operation and how a couple of decommissioned golf courses started a nonprofit that benefits Ohio food banks.

32:20 – Morgan Meyer, Ohio State University Collegiate Farm Bureau president; Megan Roell, Wilmington College Collegiate Farm Bureau president; and Abigail Schwartz, Wright State University Lake Campus Collegiate Young Farmers president talk about why they are involved in Farm Bureau at the collegiate level and what their organizations are doing to get more young people signed up.

42:20 – Solving problems and reducing risk with healthy soils will be the focus of an upcoming Farmer Advocates for Conservation Farmer Networking Event, Dec. 14 in Findlay. Stephanie Singer, Agriculture Outreach project manager with The Nature Conservancy, has the event details.

Available scholarships
I'm eternally grateful for the support Ohio Farm Bureau scholarships provided in helping me turn my dreams into reality.
Bethany Starlin's avatar
Bethany Starlin

Hocking County Farm Bureau

Available scholarships
Growing our Generation
With not growing up on a farm, I’d say I was a late bloomer to agriculture. I feel so fortunate that I found the agriculture industry. There are so many opportunities for growth.
Jenna Gregorich's avatar
Jenna Gregorich

Coshocton County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Business Solutions
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
