Our Ohio Weekly: The Golden Owl – Honoring Ohio’s agricultural educators
Meet the 2022 winner, Barrett Zimmerman, the state’s Ag Educator of the Year.Read More
Among the hundreds of outstanding agriculture education teachers throughout the Buckeye State, one stood out as the best of the best and picked up the prestigious Golden Owl Award from Ohio Farm Bureau, Nationwide and Ohio FFA.
Agricultural educators across the country devote countless hours, and often their own resources, to positively impact the lives of their students. Nationwide, along with Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio FFA, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit, ACA recognizes the state’s Ag Educator of the Year with the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy and, along with it, $3,000 in funding to help bring new opportunities to their programs. On this Our Ohio Weekly, meet this year’s winner, Barrett Zimmerman and find out how to nominate the next Golden Owl recipient.
00:00 – Brad Liggett, president of Agribusiness at Nationwide and Barrett Zimmerman, 2022 Golden Owl Award winner, talk about the amazing work of ag educators in Ohio and how they are being recognized.
23:50 – On the latest “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a member of the Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee, Jaclyn DeCandio, as she tells us about the upcoming Winter Leadership Experience and gives just a few reasons as to why you should consider taking part.
32:20 – Now that the election season is over, we are entering into the lame-duck session for Ohio’s Senate and House. What are some of the issues Ohio agriculture is keeping an eye on during this interesting time in Ohio politics? Ohio Farm Bureau’s directors of state policy, Evan Callicoat and Stephan Shehy, tell us.
42:20 – Twenty Ohio Farm Bureau leaders are serving on the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Federation Policy Development Committee. The policy committee consists of 10 members from Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees and 10 representatives of county Farm Bureaus. Mike Bensman of Sidney and Scott Bugg of Union County talk about their involvement and some of the tough issues they are tackling on behalf of Ohio Farm Bureau members.
Meet the 2022 winner, Barrett Zimmerman, the state’s Ag Educator of the Year.Read More
Barrett Zimmerman has worked for Vanguard-Sentinel Vocational School his entire career.Read More
Tim Kilpatrick, an agricultural teacher at Coshocton County Career Center, was honored as a finalist for the 2021-2022 Ag Educator of the Year.Read More
H2Ohio is a water quality initiative that addresses water issues in Ohio, including Lake Erie algal blooms caused by phosphorus runoff from farm fertilizer, wastewater, and home sewage treatment systems due to aging infrastructure, and lead contamination from old water pipes and fixtures.Read More
The Golden Owl Award, presented by Nationwide, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio FFA, Farm Credit Mid-America and AgCredit, recognizes the importance of ag educators. Nominations are due Dec. 31, 2021.Read More
In 2015, the state of Ohio committed to reducing nutrient loading into Lake Erie by 40% by 2025. This commitment…Read More
Ayersville High School’s Don Hammersmith has been selected as Ohio’s Golden Owl Award grand prize winner.Read More
One finalist to be crowned Ohio’s 2020-2021 Ag Educator of the Year through Nationwide’s Golden Owl Award.Read More
The Golden Owl Award recognizes agricultural educators across Ohio for their tremendous contributions to helping the next generation of agricultural leaders. Nomination deadline: Dec. 31, 2020.Read More
Christie Bachman won the 2020 Golden Owl Award, which recognizes the top agricultural educator in the state. Along with the honor comes a trophy for Bachman and $3,000 from sponsor Nationwide Insurance for the school’s agriculture program.Read More