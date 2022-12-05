With an economic impact for Ohio worth nearly $1.5 billion, the equine industry is a big money maker for the state. Ohio has a horse population of about 306,000, making it the 6th most populous state in the country when it comes to horses. It also has the 6th most horses per square mile of land in the country with that number being over seven. That stat continues to grow at a galloping rate. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about Ohio’s Standardbred industry with the executive director of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, and get all of the details about the 2023 Young Ag Professionals Winter Leadership Experience.

00:00 – Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association Executive Director, Renee Mancino, recaps the 2022 season and how sports wagering with impact the racing industry in Ohio.

16:50 – Young Agricultural Professionals state committee member Sara Tallmadge gives a preview of the 2022 Winter Leadership Experience and talks about some of the highlights of the upcoming event.

23:50 – On the latest “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a member of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals, Jonathan Zucker from Marion County, as he shares his family farm background and gives a sneak peak into this year’s YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

32:20 – One of the most popular speakers each year at the Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience is Ben Brown. Formerly an economist at Ohio State, Brown will make the trip from the University of Missouri to Sandusky in January to share his knowledge.

42:20 – The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has opened the application process for its new Safety Intervention Grants. BWC’s Bruce Loughner discusses how members of the ag industry can take advantage of these grants and shares some examples of past recipients.