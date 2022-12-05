With an economic impact for Ohio worth nearly $1.5 billion, the equine industry is a big money maker for the state. Ohio has a horse population of about 306,000, making it the 6th most populous state in the country when it comes to horses. It also has the 6th most horses per square mile of land in the country with that number being over seven. That stat continues to grow at a galloping rate. On this Our Ohio Weekly, learn more about Ohio’s Standardbred industry with the executive director of the Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association, and get all of the details about the 2023 Young Ag Professionals Winter Leadership Experience.

00:00 – Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association Executive Director, Renee Mancino, recaps the 2022 season and how sports wagering with impact the racing industry in Ohio.

16:50 – Young Agricultural Professionals state committee member Sara Tallmadge gives a preview of the 2022 Winter Leadership Experience and talks about some of the highlights of the upcoming event.

23:50 – On the latest “To the Beat of Agriculture,” hear from a member of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Young Ag Professionals, Jonathan Zucker from Marion County, as he shares his family farm background and gives a sneak peak into this year’s YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

32:20 – One of the most popular speakers each year at the Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience is Ben Brown. Formerly an economist at Ohio State, Brown will make the trip from the University of Missouri to Sandusky in January to share his knowledge.

42:20 – The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation has opened the application process for its new Safety Intervention Grants. BWC’s Bruce Loughner discusses how members of the ag industry can take advantage of these grants and shares some examples of past recipients.

Available scholarships
I'm eternally grateful for the support Ohio Farm Bureau scholarships provided in helping me turn my dreams into reality.
Bethany Starlin's avatar
Bethany Starlin

Hocking County Farm Bureau

Available scholarships
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Growing our Generation
With not growing up on a farm, I’d say I was a late bloomer to agriculture. I feel so fortunate that I found the agriculture industry. There are so many opportunities for growth.
Jenna Gregorich's avatar
Jenna Gregorich

Coshocton County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Business Solutions
Young Ag Professionals program
Farm Bureau involvement has taught me how to grow my professional and leadership experience outside of the workforce and how to do that in a community-centric way.
Jaclyn De Candio's avatar
Jaclyn De Candio

Clark County Farm Bureau

Young Ag Professionals program
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
