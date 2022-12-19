Many Ohio Farm Bureau members take on leadership roles, where they feel they could make the biggest impact within our organization and in their communities.

We recently bid farewell to four members of our state board at last year’s annual meeting: Paul Harrison, Jerry Lahmers, John Mossbarger and Kyle Smith. Their attention to their respective delegations and foresight for the future of this organization is invaluable and has contributed greatly to the success of the county Farm Bureaus they represented and Ohio Farm Bureau as a whole.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s roster of up and coming leaders is one that other state’s surely envy, and many of those who have been waiting their turn to become involved at the highest level now have their chance. Congratulations to our newly elected state trustees, John Bolte in District 6, Mackenzie Deetz in District 13, Nicol Reiterman in District 19 and our new Southwest Regional Trustee Steve Berk. Their resumes are quite impressive, and I look forward to working with them as they embark on their new roles on our state board this year.

There is a common theme among the leadership of Ohio Farm Bureau. Most of them began their service to the organization through a role at their county Farm Bureau or through one of the programs that Ohio Farm Bureau offers, like our AgriPOWER leadership development class or Young Agricultural Professional boards and committees.

You’ll read in this edition of Our Ohio how retiring Congressman Bob Gibbs, the first state Farm Bureau president nationwide to be elected as a U.S. Representative, began his leadership journey as the chair of his county Farm Bureau’s membership committee.

Another former state Farm Bureau president, Bob Peterson, who was just re-elected to the Ohio House told me, “You will do more to help your children, grandchildren, farm and community by serving on a Farm Bureau board, than anything else you do.”

Additionally, current and former Ohio Farm Bureau board members serve in appointed positions in state government, and on many advisory committees, boards and commissions supporting agricultural organizations, businesses, co-ops and partners, such as the board of directors at Ohio State University and Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company.

In addition to the impacts our leaders have in our organization, they carry that over to making a difference in their communities. They are township trustees, school board members, county commissioners and the first to receive the call when society is looking for someone to take the lead.

I encourage you to look at all of the opportunities your Farm Bureau offers if serving your community, county Farm Bureau or Ohio agriculture is something you have a strong interest in. We know your leadership in Farm Bureau is a valued service to Ohio agriculture, but who knows where your leadership in Ohio Farm Bureau will take you.

Online extra

A bio of Ohio Farm Bureau State Board of Trustees is available.