2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting

Ohio Farm Bureau members celebrated “Our Legacy, Our Future” as the organization held its 104th annual meeting earlier this month in Columbus. Nearly 370 delegates from all 88 Ohio counties established the organization’s policy goals for the coming year, recognized county Farm Bureau and individual achievements and honored industry leaders. On this Our Ohio Weekly, we will recap this year’s annual meeting of Ohio’s largest farm organization.

00:00 – Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president, addressed the organization’s members and partners at the 104th annual meeting in December.

23:50 – The Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience is coming up next month in Sandusky. YAP State Committee member Bailey Elchinger shares some details in this “To the Beat of Agriculture.”

32:20 – Ohio Farm Bureau Senior Director of State and National Policy Brandon Kern talks about some of the main policies that came from Ohio Farm Bureau’s annual meeting. He also covers the latest Renewable Fuels Standard numbers from EPA and the effort to allow for sales of E15 year-round.

42:20 – A request by the State of Ohio to transfer certain regulatory responsibilities covering Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to the Ohio Department of Agriculture was recently denied by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Anti-animal agriculture groups claimed this as a win but, in reality as Ohio Farm Bureau Policy Counsel Leah Curtis explains, it didn’t change a thing about the livestock permitting process in Ohio.

