Call for 2024 Our Ohio recipes

Do you raise poultry? Beef? Dairy cows? Sweet corn? Tomatoes, etc.? We are looking for recipes from our members to feature in 2024 Our Ohio!

Send in your favorite recipe, including serving size, ingredients and instructions, from commodities that can be found on your operation. Please send all submissions to [email protected], subject line: 2024 Our Ohio Recipes. Make sure to include your name, the county Farm Bureau where you are a member and the name of your farm or farm product.

Submissions are due Sept. 30.

Available scholarships
I'm eternally grateful for the support Ohio Farm Bureau scholarships provided in helping me turn my dreams into reality.
Bethany Starlin

Hocking County Farm Bureau

Strong communities
I appreciate the benefit of having a strong voice in my corner. The extras that are included in membership are wonderful, but I'm a member because of the positive impact to my local and state agricultural communities.
Ernie Welch

Van Wert County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Young Ag Professionals program
Farm Bureau involvement has taught me how to grow my professional and leadership experience outside of the workforce and how to do that in a community-centric way.
Jaclyn De Candio

Clark County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
With not growing up on a farm, I’d say I was a late bloomer to agriculture. I feel so fortunate that I found the agriculture industry. There are so many opportunities for growth.
Jenna Gregorich

Coshocton County Farm Bureau

Business Solutions
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Groovy Plants Ranch
Knowing that horticulture is under the agriculture umbrella and having Farm Bureau supporting horticulture like it does the rest of ag is very important.
Jared Hughes

Groovy Plants Ranch

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

