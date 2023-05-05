Do you raise poultry? Beef? Dairy cows? Sweet corn? Tomatoes, etc.? We are looking for recipes from our members to feature in 2024 Our Ohio!

Send in your favorite recipe, including serving size, ingredients and instructions, from commodities that can be found on your operation. Please send all submissions to [email protected], subject line: 2024 Our Ohio Recipes. Make sure to include your name, the county Farm Bureau where you are a member and the name of your farm or farm product.

Submissions are due Sept. 30.