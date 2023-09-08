Across the Table: Providing important landowner resources a critical membership benefit
The newly updated Landowner Toolkit was built to give our members the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their land responsibly and productively.Read More
Whether it’s understanding how CAUV reduces your tax burden or learning the basics about your property and the law, the newly updated Landowner Toolkit was built to give our members the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their land responsibly and productively.
Ohio Farm Bureau is often touted for our advocacy success representing farmers and their best interests in Washington, D.C. and Columbus. The organization is also frequently recognized for being firmly planted in our local communities, with grassroots volunteers and staff on the ground every day striving for the betterment of our hometowns.
But more and more members are finding out how Ohio Farm Bureau offers many resources that give them significant advantages in the form of health care options through our Health Benefits Plan, savings on insurance plans through our partners at Nationwide or valuable information on a myriad of issues to help make the best decisions for themselves and their families.
One of the most valuable benefits of a Farm Bureau membership is our commitment to landowners across Ohio. As I shared recently, half of Ohio is farmland and of that, 40% is not owned by the farmer. This dynamic had our members asking for comprehensive guidance and critical information on land ownership, use and management, spurring the creation of the Ohio Farm Bureau Landowner Toolkit, a key membership benefit available exclusively for our members.
Whether it’s understanding how CAUV reduces your tax burden or learning the basics about your property and the law, the newly updated Landowner Toolkit was built to give our members the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their land responsibly and productively. No other entity provides Ohio landowners such a comprehensive, unbiased source of critical information.
One of the key features of the toolkit is its focus on legal information. Landowners, particularly those in agricultural sectors, often face a complex web of laws and regulations. The toolkit provides accessible explanations of these laws, helping landowners understand their rights and responsibilities. This legal guidance can be invaluable in preventing potential disputes and ensuring compliance with all relevant laws.
The toolkit also assists members in navigating eminent domain, boundary disputes, trees and property rights, line fence, open burning and Ohio Farm Bureau’s $5,000 Reward Property Protection Program.
As many of the issues addressed in the Landowner Toolkit are ever changing and evolving, recent updates have been made to include additional information about trespassing and landowner liability, drainage and water and Ohio’s Agricultural Districts and Agricultural Security Areas.
The benefits of the Landowner Toolkit extend beyond individual landowners. By promoting informed and responsible land management, it contributes to the health of Ohio agriculture as a whole. Additionally, by helping landowners navigate legal and financial complexities, it can contribute to the stability and growth of individual farms and create a path of success for farm families.
Members can download a copy of the toolkit.
The newly updated Landowner Toolkit was built to give our members the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their land responsibly and productively.Read More
Under HB 397, notice must be given by Sept. 1 to terminate a farm lease, and the lease will terminate at the conclusion of harvest or Dec. 31, whichever comes first.Read More
Lorain County Farm Bureau recently had success getting some changes made to their CAUV designations, thanks to the help of Ohio Farm Bureau and members taking action.Read More
The Woodland Wednesday workshop series was started in 2020 to address topics related to woodland health and wildlife management in northeast Ohio.Read More
Consult with your farm’s team of trusted advisers in drafting your next farm lease. That includes your lender, accountant, attorney and insurance provider.Read More
The Ohio Landowner Hunter Access Partnership provides annual payments to landowners for providing hunting access to their property.Read More
What are considered noxious weeds in Ohio and what is the landowner’s responsibility in keeping them controlled?Read More
Leasing property for hunting and similar outdoor recreation has proven for many to be an attractive option when it comes to generating additional revenue for landowners, while also granting greater access to the outdoors.Read More
HB 397 will bring Ohio up to date with many of the state’s Midwestern neighbors who have already created statutory guardrails for farm leases.Read More
If brush, briars, thistles or noxious weeds are within 4 feet next to that line fence, they need to be removed.Read More