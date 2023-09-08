Ohio Farm Bureau is often touted for our advocacy success representing farmers and their best interests in Washington, D.C. and Columbus. The organization is also frequently recognized for being firmly planted in our local communities, with grassroots volunteers and staff on the ground every day striving for the betterment of our hometowns.

But more and more members are finding out how Ohio Farm Bureau offers many resources that give them significant advantages in the form of health care options through our Health Benefits Plan, savings on insurance plans through our partners at Nationwide or valuable information on a myriad of issues to help make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

One of the most valuable benefits of a Farm Bureau membership is our commitment to landowners across Ohio. As I shared recently, half of Ohio is farmland and of that, 40% is not owned by the farmer. This dynamic had our members asking for comprehensive guidance and critical information on land ownership, use and management, spurring the creation of the Ohio Farm Bureau Landowner Toolkit, a key membership benefit available exclusively for our members.

Whether it’s understanding how CAUV reduces your tax burden or learning the basics about your property and the law, the newly updated Landowner Toolkit was built to give our members the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their land responsibly and productively. No other entity provides Ohio landowners such a comprehensive, unbiased source of critical information.

One of the key features of the toolkit is its focus on legal information. Landowners, particularly those in agricultural sectors, often face a complex web of laws and regulations. The toolkit provides accessible explanations of these laws, helping landowners understand their rights and responsibilities. This legal guidance can be invaluable in preventing potential disputes and ensuring compliance with all relevant laws.

The toolkit also assists members in navigating eminent domain, boundary disputes, trees and property rights, line fence, open burning and Ohio Farm Bureau’s $5,000 Reward Property Protection Program.

As many of the issues addressed in the Landowner Toolkit are ever changing and evolving, recent updates have been made to include additional information about trespassing and landowner liability, drainage and water and Ohio’s Agricultural Districts and Agricultural Security Areas.

The benefits of the Landowner Toolkit extend beyond individual landowners. By promoting informed and responsible land management, it contributes to the health of Ohio agriculture as a whole. Additionally, by helping landowners navigate legal and financial complexities, it can contribute to the stability and growth of individual farms and create a path of success for farm families.

Members can download a copy of the toolkit.