Ohio Landowner Toolkit 2023

Ohio Farm Bureau is often touted for our advocacy success representing farmers and their best interests in Washington, D.C. and Columbus. The organization is also frequently recognized for being firmly planted in our local communities, with grassroots volunteers and staff on the ground every day striving for the betterment of our hometowns.

But more and more members are finding out how Ohio Farm Bureau offers many resources that give them significant advantages in the form of health care options through our Health Benefits Plan, savings on insurance plans through our partners at Nationwide or valuable information on a myriad of issues to help make the best decisions for themselves and their families.

One of the most valuable benefits of a Farm Bureau membership is our commitment to landowners across Ohio. As I shared recently, half of Ohio is farmland and of that, 40% is not owned by the farmer. This dynamic had our members asking for comprehensive guidance and critical information on land ownership, use and management, spurring the creation of the Ohio Farm Bureau Landowner Toolkit, a key membership benefit available exclusively for our members.

Whether it’s understanding how CAUV reduces your tax burden or learning the basics about your property and the law, the newly updated Landowner Toolkit was built to give our members the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their land responsibly and productively. No other entity provides Ohio landowners such a comprehensive, unbiased source of critical information.

One of the key features of the toolkit is its focus on legal information. Landowners, particularly those in agricultural sectors, often face a complex web of laws and regulations. The toolkit provides accessible explanations of these laws, helping landowners understand their rights and responsibilities. This legal guidance can be invaluable in preventing potential disputes and ensuring compliance with all relevant laws.

The toolkit also assists members in navigating eminent domain, boundary disputes, trees and property rights, line fence, open burning and Ohio Farm Bureau’s $5,000 Reward Property Protection Program.

As many of the issues addressed in the Landowner Toolkit are ever changing and evolving, recent updates have been made to include additional information about trespassing and landowner liability, drainage and water and Ohio’s Agricultural Districts and Agricultural Security Areas.

The benefits of the Landowner Toolkit extend beyond individual landowners. By promoting informed and responsible land management, it contributes to the health of Ohio agriculture as a whole. Additionally, by helping landowners navigate legal and financial complexities, it can contribute to the stability and growth of individual farms and create a path of success for farm families.

Members can download a copy of the toolkit.

Farm Labor Resources
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way's avatar
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Farm Labor Resources
Strong communities
I appreciate the benefit of having a strong voice in my corner. The extras that are included in membership are wonderful, but I'm a member because of the positive impact to my local and state agricultural communities.
Ernie Welch's avatar
Ernie Welch

Van Wert County Farm Bureau

Strong communities
Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
Young Ag Professionals program
Farm Bureau involvement has taught me how to grow my professional and leadership experience outside of the workforce and how to do that in a community-centric way.
Jaclyn De Candio's avatar
Jaclyn De Candio

Clark County Farm Bureau

Young Ag Professionals program
Growing our Generation
With not growing up on a farm, I’d say I was a late bloomer to agriculture. I feel so fortunate that I found the agriculture industry. There are so many opportunities for growth.
Jenna Gregorich's avatar
Jenna Gregorich

Coshocton County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
Groovy Plants Ranch
Knowing that horticulture is under the agriculture umbrella and having Farm Bureau supporting horticulture like it does the rest of ag is very important.
Jared Hughes's avatar
Jared Hughes

Groovy Plants Ranch

Groovy Plants Ranch
Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil's avatar
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: