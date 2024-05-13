Erie County Classic Tractor Cruise-In
The Classic Tractor Cruise-In is sure to be a great time for the whole family! You’re not going to want to miss this!Read More
Erie County Farm Bureau is hosting its Classic Tractor Cruise-In on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Milan Square!
This event is open to the public. Be sure to stop out for free ice cream from Toft’s Dairy and enter the Kids Pedal Pull Contest. Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair!
Want to register your tractor and cruise-in?
Call our office at 440-877-0706
For information, contact:
Erie County Farm Bureau at [email protected] / 440-666-9368
or
Greg at 419-541-0263
