Erie County Classic Tractor Cruise-In

Erie County Farm Bureau is hosting its Classic Tractor Cruise-In on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Milan Square!

This event is open to the public. Be sure to stop out for free ice cream from Toft’s Dairy and enter the Kids Pedal Pull Contest. Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair!

Want to register your tractor and cruise-in?

Call our office at 440-877-0706

For information, contact:

Erie County Farm Bureau at [email protected] / 440-666-9368

or

Greg at 419-541-0263