When David Thomas took office as county auditor in Ashtabula County in 2019, one of his very first priorities was to begin a strong CAUV outreach effort with the county’s farmers. As a member himself, he understood the importance of working with his county Farm Bureau to accomplish the task.

David Thomas Ashtabula County Auditor
Thomas

“We work terrifically with the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, hosting at least one to two outreach town halls every year to educate new farmers and existing farmers on traditional CAUV and woodlands,” he said. “Farm Bureau helps advertise our events and often speaks at our sessions. We also send additional letters, emails, and social media content directed at farming property owners to help educate. Heather Hall, our CAUV specialist, is amazing with farmer relationships and getting information out to people.”

Efforts in Ashtabula County are paying off. Data released earlier this year show CAUV farmers saved a total of $6.75 million for tax year 2023, compared to $6.71 million in 2022, which was the previous record, according to the Ashtabula County auditor’s office. The number of new properties in the program increased as well, with 84 farms being added in 2023.

Thomas, who comes from a farming background, said he sees the struggle
farmers face.

“In my current role as county auditor, I want to do as much as we can to help alleviate the financial pressures of farmers,” he said. “We have seen huge increases in ag district applications, traditional and woodland CAUV, and general tax credit participants simply by educating and getting the info out there.”

Farm Labor Resources
Labor has always been an issue, mainly because we are a seasonal operation. So that's a challenge finding somebody who only wants to work three months out of a year, sometimes up to six months.
Mandy Way

Way Farms

Strong communities
I appreciate the benefit of having a strong voice in my corner. The extras that are included in membership are wonderful, but I'm a member because of the positive impact to my local and state agricultural communities.
Ernie Welch

Van Wert County Farm Bureau

Leadership development
I see the value and need to be engaged in the community I live in, to be a part of the decision-making process and to volunteer with organizations that help make our community better.
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Young Ag Professionals program
Farm Bureau involvement has taught me how to grow my professional and leadership experience outside of the workforce and how to do that in a community-centric way.
Jaclyn De Candio

Clark County Farm Bureau

Growing our Generation
With not growing up on a farm, I’d say I was a late bloomer to agriculture. I feel so fortunate that I found the agriculture industry. There are so many opportunities for growth.
Jenna Gregorich

Coshocton County Farm Bureau

Groovy Plants Ranch
Knowing that horticulture is under the agriculture umbrella and having Farm Bureau supporting horticulture like it does the rest of ag is very important.
Jared Hughes

Groovy Plants Ranch

Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience
If it wasn't for Farm Bureau, I personally, along with many others, would not have had the opportunity to meet with our representatives face to face in Washington.
Austin Heil

Hardin County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

