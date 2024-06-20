When David Thomas took office as county auditor in Ashtabula County in 2019, one of his very first priorities was to begin a strong CAUV outreach effort with the county’s farmers. As a member himself, he understood the importance of working with his county Farm Bureau to accomplish the task.

“We work terrifically with the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, hosting at least one to two outreach town halls every year to educate new farmers and existing farmers on traditional CAUV and woodlands,” he said. “Farm Bureau helps advertise our events and often speaks at our sessions. We also send additional letters, emails, and social media content directed at farming property owners to help educate. Heather Hall, our CAUV specialist, is amazing with farmer relationships and getting information out to people.”

Efforts in Ashtabula County are paying off. Data released earlier this year show CAUV farmers saved a total of $6.75 million for tax year 2023, compared to $6.71 million in 2022, which was the previous record, according to the Ashtabula County auditor’s office. The number of new properties in the program increased as well, with 84 farms being added in 2023.

Thomas, who comes from a farming background, said he sees the struggle

farmers face.

“In my current role as county auditor, I want to do as much as we can to help alleviate the financial pressures of farmers,” he said. “We have seen huge increases in ag district applications, traditional and woodland CAUV, and general tax credit participants simply by educating and getting the info out there.”