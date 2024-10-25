Mona Weiss

Mona Weiss lives on a nine-acre hobby farm in Lucas County where she and her husband grow blueberries; care for horses, chickens and ducks; and harvest turkey and venison. Mona is also a safety consultant for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, giving her a unique perspective on the agriculture industry.

Passion for safety

Developing a passion for safety was no accident for Weiss. She specifically remembers feeling pulled to help those in agriculture at an early age. She grew up in a small town in Indiana and would go to church and see the toll of the accidents from those in the ag community, specifically lost limbs, hands or feet. There were always a few farmers who had suffered life-changing accidents in attendance every Sunday. This led her to obtain a degree in occupational safety and health and work in some sort of safety capacity for 35 years now.

“Safety consulting is the coolest job ever. I love my profession; I wouldn’t have started into it if I didn’t. We help every kind of business in Ohio,” Weiss said.

Incidents in agriculture can be fatal

While many agricultural processes have changed significantly over the years, Weiss says one thing remains true to this day: “The penalty for a mistake in an agriculture setting could cost you your life.”

Weiss and other BWC safety consultants throughout the state help Ohio businesses avoid accidents and remain productive. Here’s some advice she offers:

  • Whether you operate a family farm or larger agricultural business, if you are a BWC policy holder, you should be taking advantage of BWC’s consulting services. The services are free and confidential and can give you an outside look at the safety of your day-to-day operations. Small indicators, such as missing machine guards or risky actions can be identified by consultants to help prevent larger problems later.
  • Too many agriculture businesses only pay attention to safety to stay in regulatory compliance. Everyone, including small family farms, needs to look at their injury potential and what they can do to lower the risk. Safety consultants can work with you to develop effective solutions to these problems.
  • We get so used to routine on our farms that it often seems the minute you change the way you do things is when you get hurt. In an accident there is never one cause but several, many of which can be eliminated with proper education and planning.
Prevention is key

Agriculture is ranked as one of the most hazardous industries nationwide. There’s such a variety of hazards in agriculture, including machinery, heat-related issues, musculoskeletal disorders, chemical pesticides, ammonia, electrical hazards, engulfment hazards, and the list goes on. In fact, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, every day, about 100 agricultural workers suffer a lost-work-time injury.

Weiss wants everyone in the agriculture industry in Ohio to know about all the help available to create and maintain safe working environments. Working with a safety consultant is like having the lessons-learned and best-practices of hundreds of different businesses and situations available at your fingertips for your specific needs. A safety consultant can get you started on the path to safety or help you make your existing safety program even better.

If you’d like to request a safety consultation, you can either contact your local BWC service office, call 800-644-6292, or submit a request online. Please have your BWC policy number ready. A safety consultant will contact you within two business days.

Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. We’ve got you Covered.
Established in 1912, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is the exclusive provider of workers’ compensation insurance in Ohio, serving 249,000 public and private employers. With nearly 1,600 employees and assets of approximately $25 billion, BWC is one of the largest state-run insurance systems in the United States. For more, visit bwc.ohio.gov.
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan
The plan we are on is great. It’s comparable to my previous job's plan, and we are a sole proprietor.
Kevin Holy's avatar
Kevin Holy

Geauga County Farm Bureau

Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Finding farm labor
We really appreciate what Farm Bureau has done to get people interested in this line of work and workforce development and getting people interested in this industry.
Jody Brown Boyd's avatar
Jody Brown Boyd

Brown's Family Farm Market

Finding farm labor
CAUV: Past, present and future
We work terrifically with the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, hosting at least one to two outreach town hall events every year to educate new farmers and existing farmers on traditional CAUV and woodlands.
David Thomas's avatar
David Thomas

Ashtabula County Auditor

CAUV: Past, present and future
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: