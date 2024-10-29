For those of us in agriculture, risk is all around and comes in many different forms.

Farmers incur risk from the day a seed is planted to the time a crop is marketed. Risk is realized with every loan taken and every regulation given, not to mention the physical risks that come with working in one of the most dangerous occupations in the world.

Safety and risk management are key factors to keep a farm successful and sustainable. Minimizing those hazards is one thing, but navigating risks that seem to come from every angle can be a daunting task. Thankfully, the work of Ohio Farm Bureau and our strongest industry partners are creating ways to mitigate the impacts of risk in agriculture.

Some risks are unavoidable, as farmers in much of Ohio found out with the historic drought over the summer. Hot and dry conditions for weeks on end caused major production losses for corn and soybean growers and had livestock farmers feeding winter hay in August, while hauling water to the farm because their springs had dried up, along with the pastures. For them, programs in the farm bill and disaster assistance from USDA, both of which Ohio Farm Bureau advocated for, will be helpful tools to recoup some of the losses realized on the farm this year.

Other risks can be managed by understanding the dangers of a task and reducing the possibility of a hazardous situation, something our partners at Nationwide do so well. From grain bins and ATV/UTV safety, to succession planning and fire prevention, they have developed a number of tools, which you will read more about in this issue, to help keep our members safe while protecting their assets.

Then there is arguably the most important component of risk management, which is education. Research conducted by Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences is leading the way in mitigating risks associated with weather, disease, pests and other crucial components of crop production. The college’s expert analysts keep a keen eye on the markets, both domestic and global, to help Ohio farmers make informed marketing decisions and the university’s Ag Safety and Health Program directs, coordinates and administers educational programs, demonstrations and resources to support agriculture and the safety of those working in the industry.

Without a doubt, farming is a risky business. The resources featured in this edition of Our Ohio are true examples of business solutions that keep your farm running safely, with fewer risks and more rewards.