machinery on road

For those of us in agriculture, risk is all around and comes in many different forms.

Farmers incur risk from the day a seed is planted to the time a crop is marketed. Risk is realized with every loan taken and every regulation given, not to mention the physical risks that come with working in one of the most dangerous occupations in the world.

Safety and risk management are key factors to keep a farm successful and sustainable. Minimizing those hazards is one thing, but navigating risks that seem to come from every angle can be a daunting task. Thankfully, the work of Ohio Farm Bureau and our strongest industry partners are creating ways to mitigate the impacts of risk in agriculture.

Some risks are unavoidable, as farmers in much of Ohio found out with the historic drought over the summer. Hot and dry conditions for weeks on end caused major production losses for corn and soybean growers and had livestock farmers feeding winter hay in August, while hauling water to the farm because their springs had dried up, along with the pastures. For them, programs in the farm bill and disaster assistance from USDA, both of which Ohio Farm Bureau advocated for, will be helpful tools to recoup some of the losses realized on the farm this year.

Other risks can be managed by understanding the dangers of a task and reducing the possibility of a hazardous situation, something our partners at Nationwide do so well. From grain bins and ATV/UTV safety, to succession planning and fire prevention, they have developed a number of tools, which you will read more about in this issue, to help keep our members safe while protecting their assets.

Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau
Sharp

Then there is arguably the most important component of risk management, which is education. Research conducted by Ohio State’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences is leading the way in mitigating risks associated with weather, disease, pests and other crucial components of crop production. The college’s expert analysts keep a keen eye on the markets, both domestic and global, to help Ohio farmers make informed marketing decisions and the university’s Ag Safety and Health Program directs, coordinates and administers educational programs, demonstrations and resources to support agriculture and the safety of those working in the industry.

Without a doubt, farming is a risky business. The resources featured in this edition of Our Ohio are true examples of business solutions that keep your farm running safely, with fewer risks and more rewards.

Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan
The plan we are on is great. It’s comparable to my previous job's plan, and we are a sole proprietor.
Kevin Holy's avatar
Kevin Holy

Geauga County Farm Bureau

Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Finding farm labor
We really appreciate what Farm Bureau has done to get people interested in this line of work and workforce development and getting people interested in this industry.
Jody Brown Boyd's avatar
Jody Brown Boyd

Brown's Family Farm Market

Finding farm labor
CAUV: Past, present and future
We work terrifically with the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, hosting at least one to two outreach town hall events every year to educate new farmers and existing farmers on traditional CAUV and woodlands.
David Thomas's avatar
David Thomas

Ashtabula County Auditor

CAUV: Past, present and future
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
