What’s more dangerous: driving on a rural road or a congested city street? If you picked the latter, you’re not alone.
According to Nationwide’s 2024 Driving Behaviors Survey, less than 5% of survey respondents believe rural areas are more dangerous. However, the reality might surprise you.
2021 traffic safety facts:
“We conducted the survey to better understand the challenges impacting our customers and agents, and learn how we can better support them,” said Nationwide Senior Associate Vice President for Agribusiness Risk Management Laramie Sandquist.
The survey revealed, in fact, that rural roads pose unique and often underestimated dangers for drivers, and in many respects, they can be more hazardous than urban roads. Whether you’re a co-op driver delivering grain, a farmer transporting livestock, or a rural resident commuting to town, it’s crucial to know and respect the risks associated with rural driving.
The Federal Highway Administration attributes the higher fatality rate on rural roads to various factors, including:
“While there are many causes of rural road accidents, staying distraction-free is key,” Sandquist said. “Our survey finds one-third of commercial drivers admit they sometimes or often feel distracted behind the wheel. That’s why we created the Drive the 5 safety program to help transform driving behavior.”
If you’re new to a rural area, plan your route ahead of time. That way, you can know what to expect on the road. Even if you do plan ahead, staying alert is the best way to prevent accidents on the road. The use of cell phones and other electronic distractions such as GPS navigation systems, work-related texts and social media activity are major causes of driver distraction.
They’re big reasons why Nationwide advocates for hands-free legislation and distracted driving laws around the country.
“Driver error, distracted driving and fatigue are among the leading causes for accidents on rural roads. That’s why knowing the hazards of the environment around you, causes of distracted driving and how to avoid them is so important to us at Nationwide,” Sandquist said.
Geared for drivers in the agriculture, food and fuel sectors, Nationwide’s Drive the 5 program guides drivers through five key principles of road safety and offers essential safety training to help improve driver behavior.
Drive the 5 principles
D: Distraction free
R: Rested and alert
I: Impairment free
V: Vehicle maintained
E: Environment aware
