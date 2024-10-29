Kimberly Winslow AgTech Innovation Hub

Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals recently hosted a series of webinars focused on risk, featuring experts from Nationwide.

Each session highlighted new and innovative solutions, research, and information on the latest technology and strategies to protect farms and rural communities.

Bethany Rowles
Bethany Rowles, senior consultant, business program management and innovation director of the AgTech Innovation Hub, discusses a research project during Farm Science Review.

“At Nationwide, innovation drives our mission to deliver advanced solutions that protect our customers,” said Nationwide’s Bethany Rowles, senior consultant, business program management and innovation director of the AgTech Innovation Hub. “We’ve seen farms evolve and as the No. 1 insurer of farms and ranches in the United States, it’s important for Nationwide to invest in ag innovation to help manage farm risks, protect agribusiness operations and assure the future of the industry is strong and secure.”

Rowles and Kimberly Winslow (pictured above), priority projects and corporate relations specialist for Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, discussed research being conducted through a unique partnership among Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio State University and Nationwide called the AgTech Innovation Hub.

The partnership aims to encourage the development of new solutions that will help the agricultural ecosystem while better understanding, managing and mitigating climate risk.

“One project supported by the Hub looked at automated water drainage management and found that it eased drought impacts on crop health,” Winslow said. “Another project recognized the need to talk about climate risk in a helpful way; the researcher, (Cara Lawson, Ph.D., who started her communications career at Ohio Farm Bureau) used a national survey to identify different groups and how they perceive risk so we can know what messages they might trust or respond to.”

In addition to the research projects highlighted through the AgTech Innovation Hub, two of the webinars discussed innovations in ag risk prediction and prevention with Vicente Rico, senior consultant of product development with Nationwide Agribusiness.

He shared innovative ag tech solutions, which can assist farms and ag operations to stay a step ahead of losses and avoid downtime to keep operations running smoothly.
In the final webinar, Emily Atwood, senior consultant, risk management, Nationwide Agribusiness introduced the Let’s Champion Rider Safety campaign, intended to reduce the number of accidents on ATVs and UTVs.

Recordings of the four, one-hour webinars and the valuable information found in each are available. Registration is required to access the free webinars.

Photos by Laura Scholl

Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan
The plan we are on is great. It’s comparable to my previous job's plan, and we are a sole proprietor.
Kevin Holy's avatar
Kevin Holy

Geauga County Farm Bureau

Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Finding farm labor
We really appreciate what Farm Bureau has done to get people interested in this line of work and workforce development and getting people interested in this industry.
Jody Brown Boyd's avatar
Jody Brown Boyd

Brown's Family Farm Market

Finding farm labor
CAUV: Past, present and future
We work terrifically with the Ashtabula County Farm Bureau, hosting at least one to two outreach town hall events every year to educate new farmers and existing farmers on traditional CAUV and woodlands.
David Thomas's avatar
David Thomas

Ashtabula County Auditor

CAUV: Past, present and future
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
Suggested Tags: