Embracing the value of Farm Bureau membership isn’t a hard sell for Ohio Farm Bureau State Trustee Mike Videkovich.

Both the tangible and intangible membership values have been apparent to him since he started working with his wife’s fourth-generation farm family more than 20 years ago. Mike; his wife, Kim; and in-laws Ray and Donna Noecker raise corn, soybeans, wheat, forage crops and beef cattle in Pickaway County.

Since leaving his desk job in IT two decades ago to throw himself full-time into farming with his father-in-law, Videkovich has taken an active role in Farm Bureau. He served in several capacities on the county board, including holding the position of president. He graduated from Ohio Farm Bureau’s AgriPOWER and Ohio State University’s AgOne leadership programs, and is now in his third term as a state board trustee representing Fairfield, Hocking, Pickaway and Ross counties.

Videkovich can name a long list of the organization’s benefits, but there is one very tangible one that he said he’s bound to use almost every year. The discount he sees from the purchases has paid for his Farm Bureau membership many times over.

“Often our biggest purchases each year are single-phase motors,” Videkovich said. “Our Grainger discount usually pays for our Farm Bureau membership. One motor usually equals one membership. Some discounts pay for multiple Farm Bureau memberships.”

Grainger offers Farm Bureau members up to 15% on products, and for motors it’s 15%. The Grainger benefit is part of an agreement with the company and American Farm Bureau and is available to all Farm Bureau members.

“American Farm Bureau has signed agreements with several companies, including Grainger, that offer all members significant cost savings,” said Dan Rapp, senior director of health services development. “Becoming a member of Farm Bureau gives you access to discounts and benefits at the county, state and national levels of the organization.”

While discounts on items, plus free standard parcel shipping on all standard Grainger products, help make the annual membership dues very affordable, Videkovich would be a member regardless.

Initiatives that rise from the county level through a grassroots policy development process is something Videkovich has been an active participant in on both the local and state level.

Farm Bureau’s influence is something Videkovich has witnessed on a number of occasions, he said.

Urban and suburban sprawl are clearly visible from a high vista on his property. Advocating for issues such as Current Agricultural Use Valuation related to property taxes has kept him and his family farming so far. It’s important to him that it stays that way, and he knows Farm Bureau can help him achieve that goal.

Ever since he and his wife made their home at the Ashville farm in 2016, their three sons Nathan, Calvin and Blaine have taken an interest in continuing the family legacy of farming. The oldest, Nathan, is studying agriculture at OSU ATI Wooster.

“I want to get this farm to the next generation,” he said.

Key Points

Grainger offers Farm Bureau members up to 15% off products.

Depending on the product, one Grainger order can pay for an entire Farm Bureau membership.

Members receive free standard parcel shipping.



Using the Grainger benefit

Step 1: Visit the benefit page

Step 2: Log on to the website. You will need the email attached to your membership and password.

Step 3: Link to the Granger website to establish your account.