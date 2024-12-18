Comp Dairy Fire Ashtabula County

For some, the value of Farm Bureau comes in the form of policy work to protect farm families from harmful regulation, legislation or litigation.

For others, that value is in the networking and relationship building that Farm Bureau offers to help members remain competitive in their respective areas of agriculture.

But for one northeast Ohio farm, during a very challenging time, Farm Bureau’s value came in the way one leader helped bring the community together.

At Comp Dairy in Ashtabula County, a blazing electrical fire overtook parts of the milking parlor and nearby barns in September, leading to a mass evacuation of cows.

Comp Dairy loading cows
Loading cows to be moved to area farms

The logistics of moving over 1,100 cows to dozens of farms within a two-hour radius would be daunting for most, but Ohio Farm Bureau Organization Director Mandy Orahood rose to
the occasion.

“The night of the fire, Mandy was very helpful,” said Katie Comp, whose husband, Brice, operates the dairy farm with his family. “She just stepped in and handled it. She did a lot of thinking for all of us.”

With clipboard in one hand and her phone in the other, Orahood led the logistical efforts as trailer after trailer made their way to the farm.

Mandy Orahood leading logistics
Farm Bureau Organization Director Mandy Orahood, left, took charge of animal logistics and volunteer coordination the night of the Comp Dairy fire in Ashtabula County in September, and followed up in the aftermath.

“I knew I had to step in and do whatever I could to help,” said Orahood. “I quickly began coordinating volunteers to take down tag numbers, ensuring we had accurate records of where each animal was going and who was transporting them. The true heroes are the drivers who showed up and worked through the night and into the next day, and the farms that took on extra work and used their resources to ensure these cows remained safe and healthy.”

While working the phones and her list of contacts, Orahood also established the Comp Family Relief page on Facebook to help marshall forces and have another way to spread the word about the need to get cows to safe locations.

“We had trucks and trailers parked out in our fields that night,” Comp said. “We didn’t know half these people, but no one complained and no one turned us down. Most didn’t accept any payment. They just did it out of the kindness of their hearts.”

For days afterward, Orahood checked in on the Comp family. She made sure everything was organized after the chaos of the night of the fire and that the Comps knew exactly where all their cows were.

As of late November, over 300 cows were moved back home with more slowly returning as they were able to be retrieved from their temporary homes, and the parlor was operating again. The barn is still being rebuilt, a “slow but steady” endeavor, Comp said.

For her efforts, Orahood was recognized by the Comp family, her Farm Bureau county boards in Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull, and received a Commendation of Service award from State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur.

However, she stressed that while she helped with logistics, responding to the crisis was a full-on community effort. There were several fundraising efforts by area businesses and local groups this past fall that went directly into helping Comp Dairy rebuild.

“So many people worked alongside us—helping load cows, documenting tag numbers, and ensuring we were fed and hydrated. There are those who have been working nonstop since the fire,” she said. “The farming community is the best community. After this, you will definitely never convince me otherwise.”

Comp agreed. The family has erected a large banner on the side of a semi thanking the community, but she knows it won’t reach everyone who has helped their family recover
and rebuild.

“This is a big community of good people that have good hearts,” she said. “It’s just impossible to thank everybody.”

Suggested Tags: