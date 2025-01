William Cable has been a member of Jefferson County Farm Bureau for decades. Adam White is a brand new Marion County member.

Both are well-versed in the value of Farm Bureau membership.

Cable and his wife, Marsha, are third-generation owners of Austin Lake RV Park & Cabins, which was established by William’s grandfather, Austin Cable, in the 1940s.

The land, lake, dam, cabins, activities and more have grown, been refurbished, added to and modified over the years, but always while being mindful of the responsibility of stewardship. The Cables have won both local and regional awards for their conservation efforts. The forest stewardship of Austin Lake was recognized by the American Tree Farm System with forest certification in 2013.

In 2024, the couple received a lifetime achievement award from the Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce. Their access to Farm Bureau resources through their membership has helped them accomplish it all, Cable said.

Over the years, he has talked to Farm Bureau experts about everything from CAUV to pipeline leases to landowner fence line disputes.

“When the oil and gas came through, I went to one of the first Dale Arnold seminars,” he said, referencing Ohio Farm Bureau’s director of energy policy. What Cable learned about studying any proposed lease agreement carefully and securing legal counsel with expertise in the area proved invaluable.

At those early discussions, they learned about water rights, royalties and negotiating for recovery of the farm after construction, and conservation efforts.

Because of the advocacy work of Farm Bureau for CAUV reform and landowner rights, the Cables have their forest “under as much CAUV acreage as possible” and have used the organization’s Landowner Toolkit to settle line fence disputes regarding their property.

“We have 1,300 acres under Farm Bureau’s care,” he said.

Knowledge is power

These are just a few of the many reasons Cable said he is grateful to be a Farm Bureau member. The family also has followed Farm Bureau’s advice about succession planning, legally setting up a course of action for the fourth generation, son Austin Cable, and beyond.

“Knowledge is power, and it is important to belong to an organization that has the power of legislative influence on the state and national level, and Farm Bureau has that and more,” he said.

Knowledge was what White and his wife, Carrie, were seeking when a pipeline company came knocking on their door, with an easement lease in hand, during planting season last year.

Someone suggested they call Farm Bureau for guidance. White said he was so impressed the first time he called, he not only immediately became a member, but made a large donation to the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation afterward.

“They treated me so well, and I wasn’t even a member yet,” he said. Once he was, he was able to have access to Farm Bureau resources, including a list of attorneys well-versed in agriculture and utility easement leases.

“I get less (help) from some of the people I pay to get this information from,” White said. “I was blown away by the communication and support.”

He strongly encourages anyone who is not a Farm Bureau member to become one.

“It is very easy to get to the top of the food chain and get your questions answered,” he said. “Farm Bureau is very helpful.”