The growth of ag education programs in Ohio schools and a wave of teacher retirements have combined to create a shortage of licensed ag teachers in the state.

Other career-technical education programs are having similar issues, but legislation signed in early December offers new ways to bring industry professionals into the classroom.
Ohio House Bill 432, sponsored by Rep. Don Jones, sets up new alternative educator preparation programs and makes it possible for an applicant to apply directly for a career- technical workforce development education license.

Jones is a former ag teacher and recognized the need to address the shortage of qualified career-tech teachers.

“We’ve got a lot of talented people that would possibly make great teachers if we didn’t make them jump through so many hoops to be able to become a teacher,” he explained.

The legislation doesn’t lower standards for career-technical education teachers, Jones added. Instead, it opens new avenues for qualified professionals to become licensed.
The previous system required career-technical education teachers to complete a course of study through an institution of higher education. The legislation adds two alternative educator preparation programs that teachers can use to qualify for career-technical education licenses. These programs will be aligned with standards set by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Educator flexibility

Besides helping industry professionals bring their experience to classrooms, the new licensing rules will make it easier for existing teachers to shift to career-technical education subjects. Jones offered an example from his own experience. He earned a degree in special education, but when he shifted to teaching agriculture, he had to take two more years of classes. “I basically took classes that I’d already taken to become an ag teacher.”

Stephanie Jolliff
Stephanie Jolliff, an agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at Ridgemont Local Schools, testified in support of the legislation as a representative of the Ohio
Association of Agricultural Education. She recently
earned a PhD and completed a dissertation focused on
alternative certification for ag teachers. That research
confirmed the need to create additional alternative
licensing options.

Ohio Farm Bureau supported the bill as a way to increase the number of teachers with industry and technical experience. Evan Callicoat, director of state policy for Ohio Farm Bureau, said members have been particularly concerned about finding qualified teachers to maintain ag education programs. “From our perspective this is going to help with the career-tech teacher shortage.”

Students can benefit greatly from teachers who want to share their own career experience in technical fields, Callicoat pointed out. However, getting those second-career professionals licensed to teach has been a barrier. “It’s hard to expect them to go back to full-on college to get a teaching degree,” he explained.

The one-size-fits-all approach to teacher training didn’t fit the needs or preferences of people who were choosing a career change to help students, said Stephanie Jolliff, an agricultural education teacher and FFA advisor at Ridgemont Local Schools. “In education we ask for differentiation of kids every day, but we never allowed for differentiation of teachers.”

Industry-recognized credentials help students launch careers

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce has been encouraging high schools and career centers to expand programs that provide students with industry-recognized credentials.

Former Lt. Gov. Jon Husted led the DeWine administration’s support for the programs as a way to promote workforce readiness within the state.

These credentials verify students’ qualifications with certificates, certifications or licenses issued by third-party industry or government organizations. The credentials help students show they have skill sets employers are looking for, explained Jolliff, who teaches agriculture at Ridgemont Local Schools. “It’s a great marketing tool for kids and it’s a great marketing tool for programs.”

The Department of Education and Workforce has established more than 100 industry-recognized credentials related to agricultural and environmental systems. Three credential programs are offered in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Agriculture: commercial pesticide applicator licenses, private pesticide applicator licenses and ODA agricultural commodity tester certification.

Other credentials are available through industry groups. For instance, the National Association of Veterinary Technicians in America coordinates the Approved Veterinary Assistant designation, Ducks Unlimited offers an Ecology Conservation and Management Certification, and the Ohio AgriBusiness Association offers the Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification.

Suggested Tags: