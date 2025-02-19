In the previous edition of Our Ohio, we shared all the ways Ohio Farm Bureau is working to give our members the tools they need to succeed.

Those tools include our policy efforts, staying ahead of trends, creating solutions to keep businesses thriving and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

As important as each of these efforts are to the future of Ohio agriculture, one challenge outweighs them all—the next generation of workforce. Our data shows that the 10-year need for workers in agribusiness occupations is more than 90,000. Where will they come from, and how can we get them here?

Creating a career pathway to agriculture is a passion I brought with me when I came into this role almost a decade ago. Our work in this space is highlighted by the graphic above, which shows you literally every step young members can take as they pursue a career in agriculture through Farm Bureau leadership programs.

We just recently launched the Ohio Farm Bureau County Volunteer Ag Literacy Certification Program. This one-day training session equips volunteers with the skills and resources to effectively engage with youth about ag literacy topics. For many young people, that is where their agriculture journey begins.

It continues through the ExploreAg camps, where teens learn about agriculture and related STEM fields from industry experts, scientists and educators. Then, it is on to Collegiate Farm Bureau, where students are learning how to lead an organization that focuses on the success of their communities.

While they are in school, they may receive scholarships through our foundation to make college more affordable, and many students get assistance with internship opportunities to get their careers off the ground.

To take their skills to the next level, they get involved in our Young Ag Professionals programing to learn about shaping policy and communicating with lawmakers. Finally, they learn how to be effective leaders by taking part in our AgriPOWER program and from there, the sky is truly the limit and Ohio Farm Bureau was there every step of the way.

Our food system is the strongest in the world because of the talented, dedicated people working within it, and Ohio Farm Bureau is ensuring that more young people, who may have never considered a profession in agriculture, see that opportunities abound in Ohio’s largest industry.

Adam Sharp

Executive Vice President