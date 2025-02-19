Youth Career Pathways in Agriculture

In the previous edition of Our Ohio, we shared all the ways Ohio Farm Bureau is working to give our members the tools they need to succeed.

Those tools include our policy efforts, staying ahead of trends, creating solutions to keep businesses thriving and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

As important as each of these efforts are to the future of Ohio agriculture, one challenge outweighs them all—the next generation of workforce. Our data shows that the 10-year need for workers in agribusiness occupations is more than 90,000. Where will they come from, and how can we get them here?

Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau
Sharp

Creating a career pathway to agriculture is a passion I brought with me when I came into this role almost a decade ago. Our work in this space is highlighted by the graphic above, which shows you literally every step young members can take as they pursue a career in agriculture through Farm Bureau leadership programs.

We just recently launched the Ohio Farm Bureau County Volunteer Ag Literacy Certification Program. This one-day training session equips volunteers with the skills and resources to effectively engage with youth about ag literacy topics. For many young people, that is where their agriculture journey begins.

It continues through the ExploreAg camps, where teens learn about agriculture and related STEM fields from industry experts, scientists and educators. Then, it is on to Collegiate Farm Bureau, where students are learning how to lead an organization that focuses on the success of their communities.

While they are in school, they may receive scholarships through our foundation to make college more affordable, and many students get assistance with internship opportunities to get their careers off the ground.

To take their skills to the next level, they get involved in our Young Ag Professionals programing to learn about shaping policy and communicating with lawmakers. Finally, they learn how to be effective leaders by taking part in our AgriPOWER program and from there, the sky is truly the limit and Ohio Farm Bureau was there every step of the way.

Our food system is the strongest in the world because of the talented, dedicated people working within it, and Ohio Farm Bureau is ensuring that more young people, who may have never considered a profession in agriculture, see that opportunities abound in Ohio’s largest industry.

Adam Sharp
Executive Vice President

Farm Bureau connections
To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau connections
Giving farmers a voice
The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Giving farmers a voice
10-year campaign for safer roads
Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It's been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

10-year campaign for safer roads
Bringing the farm back to life
I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Bringing the farm back to life
Farm Bureau involvement
Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau involvement
Select Partner Program
Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

Select Partner Program
Advocacy
So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Advocacy
