Three Ohio Farm Bureau Young Agricultural Professionals answered questions related to that topic before competing in Young Farmer & Rancher contests at the highest level during American Farm Bureau’s national convention earlier this year in San Antonio. They won their respective Ohio competitions last year.

Catherine Wolcott of Geauga County, a first-generation farmer who runs the G.A.R.Horizons farm store, competed as Outstanding Young Farmer. Discussion Meet winner and ag educator Abby Campbell of Washington County also runs the direct-to-consumer Campbell Farm Market showcasing family farm products. Sara Tallmadge of Ashland County competed in the Excellence in Agriculture contest. She is a clinical research coordinator at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

All of them are passionate about helping guide the next generation and ensure that farms and rural communities have the tools, trades and workforces necessary to thrive for years to come.

What would you like others to understand about careers in agriculture?

Wolcott: I want people to know there is a huge demand for work in the trades and people willing to get their hands dirty. I had never realized there were so many people needed to keep farming going until I was working in this industry myself. Examples range from truck drivers hauling grain, mechanics specifically for combines or tractors, large animal veterinarians and butchers. The large animal veterinarians are becoming harder to find each year; I would really like to encourage our younger generation to discover that as their calling.

Campbell: I would like others to understand that the future of agriculture might come from an unexpected place—students in ALL classrooms should have the opportunity to be exposed to agriculture through coursework. In order to meet the demands of our industry, we will need a workforce that will involve students from non-traditional agriculture backgrounds.

Tallmadge: There are so many jobs that can lead to promising careers for young people interested in serving the agriculture industry and our rural communities. If your dream is to manage your family grain farm, to be a large animal veterinarian, or to become a health care professional, all these careers can have a place in agriculture. We cannot forget that our rural communities also need to be supported through those non-traditional ways, our farmers and agriculturalists need doctors, nurses and public health professionals that understand and can serve the special needs of our agricultural communities, and our livestock not only need veterinary professionals but also researchers and staff that work to mitigate disease that limit production and affect population health.

Question: What career advice would you give your high school self?

Wolcott: Advice I would give myself is to work hard and be prepared for the future. If you want something, don’t give up on the dream. It is a blessing to be your own boss, but it does take a lot to start up. On an educational note, be in touch with finances and bookwork.

Campbell: The best career advice I would give my high school self is to focus on building relationships, and don’t be afraid to ask questions of the people in your network. I have found success in reaching out to my contacts for advice in times of uncertainty, asking for professional guidance and even finding the next career opportunity, all from being brave enough to ask.

Tallmadge: When I was in high school I was so conflicted. When I was younger I wished that path would have been just a little less of a stressful journey to get to where I am now. That’s why my advice to my younger self would be “follow your dream.” If there is a career you are passionate about, follow it and make it happen. If you are happy with the educational and career path you have chosen, your loved ones will be happy for you as well. Other advice that I have for those who might be unsure about their future careers, it’s okay to not know exactly where your path may lead. Get out there and shadow some professionals in careers you are interested in, and see what interests you the most.

What’s next on your career pathway?

Wolcott: I will continue to advocate for agriculture and share my experiences I’ve had through Farm Bureau. Each year my farm has added numbers of livestock or figured out ways to work smarter, not harder. We are doubling our chicken operation, once again, to keep up with the demand to feed our community.

Campbell: As a current agricultural educator and FFA advisor, I hope to continue to grow and expand my opportunities to advocate for career-technical education and the agricultural industry. I hope to play a role in shaping future agricultural educators, and connecting students with global agriculture.

Tallmadge: I recently moved into a new position, after receiving my master’s degree, as a clinical research coordinator working in mental and behavioral health research, so my current career pathway involves continuing to become comfortable with my new role and dedicating myself to the needs of the two grant-funded studies that I manage. Continued education is a huge factor in many professional certifications, careers and for leadership growth so I am looking to gain my Certified Clinical Research Coordinator certification in the fall. I also am looking forward to becoming Farm Stress Certified, a program that is geared toward providing mental health professionals with the resources to better assist the agriculture community through mental health support.

Photos by Joel Penhorwood