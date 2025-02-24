Farm Bureau policy development takes many forms, but impacting four counties and scores of students by launching an FFA chapter at Sandy Valley Local School District in Magnolia, Ohio, is a powerful way to light a path for future agriculturalists and industry leaders.

Sandy Valley recently launched its inaugural FFA chapter and agricultural education courses for grades 7-12. The district is also creating a Career Technical Education program in agriculture, which will launch in the 2025-2026 school year.

Nicki Gordon-Coy, a Sandy Valley graduate with roots in the community, grew up on a hobby farm and returned home after college to teach science at her alma mater. She became involved with Carroll County Farm Bureau after a conversation at the county fair with then-organization director Michele Specht.

“We had just bought a small farm, and I wanted to learn more about raising livestock, so we became members. Once we became Farm Bureau members, all these resources blessed us,” Gordon-Coy said.

Her involvement in Farm Bureau exposed Gordon-Coy to the policy development process, where she saw a unique opportunity to combine her passions for education and agriculture. She invited Sandy Valley Superintendent David Fischer to attend a county policy development meeting.

“Most of the policy development is geared towards farming,” Fischer said. “However, the Farm Bureau asked the superintendents, ‘What can we do to support education?’ That foresight to include us in policy development was key. When superintendents talk about career technical education needs and funding, the Farm Bureau can take that to the state level and develop policies to support districts like ours. When policy becomes action, it lifts the whole community.”

Policy as a catalyst

Through established policy, all county Farm Bureaus in Ohio provide and support ag literacy programs to enhance students’ knowledge about agriculture.

Fischer and Gordon-Coy credit Farm Bureau policy for aiding in Sandy Valley’s agricultural program’s success. After attending policy development meetings, Fischer and Assistant Superintendent Matt Whitted were instrumental in garnering school board support and funding for an agricultural program, including a new greenhouse. Gordon-Coy shares that Farm Bureau’s support substantially enhanced her ability to advocate for the program.

“It’s about synergy,” Gordon-Coy said. “When Farm Bureau, the administration and the school board have the same goal, amazing things happen for the community.”

Gordon-Coy has built a network of agricultural professionals through Carroll County Farm Bureau to support her students.

“Experts volunteer in my classroom, coach teams and assist students with their SAE (supervised agricultural experiences) projects,” she said. “Our students are thriving. They compete at state levels, explore new opportunities and gain real-world skills.”

Collaboration at its core

Collaboration has been essential to Sandy Valley’s success. Fischer emphasizes the district’s partnerships with Carroll County Farm Bureau and surrounding communities.

“Our school district’s location unifies three counties,” he notes. “We work very well with all three counties, villages and the surrounding townships. We work equally as well with our local Farm Bureaus.”

One such collaboration is the Tailgates to Touchdowns event, which brings together FFA students, Carroll County Farm Bureau members and the community for a farm-to-table-themed event before a football game. Fischer said this partnership embodies the spirit of teamwork that drives the district forward. “Rising tides lift all ships,” he said.

Furthering agricultural education

The new Career Technical Education program, housed at Sandy Valley, will be open to juniors and seniors from four different regional school districts. Gordon-Coy, who will serve as director of the program, sees this as a phenomenal opportunity to expose more students to agriculture and its many career pathways.

She’s grateful to have support from her administration, including Fischer and Whitted, to make this program a reality.

“This program has opportunities for credentials and internships,” she said. “These kids are so excited to be acknowledged and recognized for work habits that are so sorely needed. It can be transformative for our community. There’s a place for everyone in our program.”

Gordon-Coy hopes to inspire other school districts to deepen their relationships with their county Farm Bureaus.

“I literally have a copy of the policy book on my podium at school and refer to it often,” she said. “The Farm Bureau has been a trusted resource for this innovative program. I would encourage all school districts to partner with their home county Farm Bureaus.”

Online extra: Get involved in your county Farm Bureau policy development process.

STEP 1: Contact your county Farm Bureau to learn about upcoming meetings.

STEP 2: Attend your county Farm Bureau annual meeting where local policies are voted on.

STEP 3: Sign up for Action Alerts when key legislative actions are needed.