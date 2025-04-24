Nationwide News: 65% of farmers lack risk management plans
The following information is provided by Nationwide, the official insurance and financial services provider of Ohio Farm Bureau.
In a recent survey¹ conducted by Nationwide, it was revealed that a staggering 65% of farmers do not have a plan to manage or mitigate risks.
This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need for farmers to reassess their approach to risk management, especially as the challenges they face are becoming increasingly complex.
“Farmers and ranchers, like most of us, tend to focus on their current risks, but they should also be thinking about what risks or disruptions could impact their growth, transition, etc. five years from now,” said Laramie Sandquist, Sr. AVP, Nationwide Agribusiness Risk Management.
Farming is inherently risky, with numerous factors threatening a farm’s ability to achieve its goals. As we look to the future, these risks are expected to become even more intricate, necessitating a fresh perspective on how to effectively identify, analyze and manage them.
Some of the emerging risks include:
Given these potential disruptions, it’s crucial for farmers to evaluate their preparedness. Consider the following questions:
The survey also highlighted the significant financial impact of risks on farmers:
To help navigate these complex risks and limit potential disruptions, farmers must adopt a proactive approach to risk management. Here are some steps to get started:
Conduct a Risk Assessment: Identify potential risks, including safety hazards, legal liabilities and financial threats.
Develop a Plan: Create a comprehensive plan to mitigate identified risks.
Enhance Farm Resilience: Work with insurance providers to implement strategies that make your farm more resistant to disruptions.
By preparing for future risks, farmers can protect their operations and ensure long-term sustainability. Embracing risk planning and working with experts like a Nationwide-appointed agent can help farmers better navigate uncertainties and secure their farm’s future.
References: 1. Nationwide. 2024 Farmer Resiliency Study. Retrieved December 2024. Nationwide, the Nationwide N and Eagle, and Nationwide is on your side are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2025 Nationwide.
