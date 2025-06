Ohio Farm Bureau offers several member-exclusive publications and tools to help keep farmers and landowners up to date on trends and market intel, providing members with a competitive advantage.

Ohio Landowner Toolkit

Owning land comes with special responsibilities, and Ohio Farm Bureau is here to help landowners better navigate through the issues that come along with those responsibilities.

The 40-page Ohio Landowner Toolkit contains essential information prepared by Ohio Farm Bureau’s legal team that will help answer questions unique to property owners on a multitude of topics.

Energy and Utility Issues Resource Guide

Since the days of rural electrification, Ohio Farm Bureau has been helping members with information and resources related to energy development. The Energy and Utility Issues Resource Guide is a members-only document that provides information about critical energy issues many farm families encounter. This new guide focuses on leases, easements, on-site generation and legal considerations for energy development on privately owned farmland in Ohio.

Small-Scale Food Business Guide

Created by the Ohio Farm Bureau legal team, the Small-Scale Food Business Guide covers both federal and state regulations for selling food products such as raw meat, dairy, eggs, baked goods, cottage foods, fruits and vegetables, honey and more. The guide provides a breakdown of the registration, licensing, processing, food safety, inspection, labeling and any other regulatory/legal standards to be considered when running a small-scale food business.

Farmer’s Guide to Trucking Regulations

Hauling grain and livestock over the roads can raise questions about state and federal transportation regulations. The Farmer’s Guide to Trucking Regulations includes a farm driver checklist, overview of both state and federal regulations and exemptions, details on CDL qualifications, details on inspections, load regulations and hazardous materials, emergency response information and more.

Complete Guide to Finding, Hiring and Retaining Employees

Finding quality employees is challenging and unless you adapt to the new workforce patterns, attracting, hiring and retaining farm workers will become more difficult. Ohio Farm Bureau and Nationwide have created the Complete Guide to Finding, Hiring and Retaining Employees as a step-by-step guide designed to help position a farm business as an employer of choice among sought-after individuals. Each section will provide valuable information and templates to help you attract and retain employees.

Adopting New Ag Technologies: Tips to Minimize Your Risks

Adopting New Ag Technologies: Tips to Minimize Your Risks, an Ag Intelligence Service report from the Ohio Farm Bureau in cooperation with Nationwide, will help guide your investment decision-making by honing in on four key areas you should consider before pulling the trigger on any new technology: determining whether it’s a smart financial move, evaluating your technical capabilities, considering the liability risks and making sure your valuable farm data is secure.