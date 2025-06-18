Legalities of leaving a family legacy
Ohio Farm Bureau has information on programs and tips on how to start the farm succession conversation, as do several of the organization's partners.
The following information is provided by Nationwide, your approved insurance and financial services company.
In recent years, more farmers and agribusiness owners are forming limited liability companies (LLCs).
This shift is due to the growing complexity of farm operations and the need for increased liability protection. Farmers see that an LLC can shield personal assets from business risks and offer flexible tax options.
An LLC is a versatile business structure that combines the liability protection of a corporation with the potential tax benefits and flexibility of a partnership or sole proprietorship. Governed by state law, an LLC safeguards business owners’ personal assets against business debts or legal obligations.
“Many sole proprietors and partnerships are transforming their farm businesses into LLCs, seeking better liability protection and a more structured approach,” said Steve Hamilton, JD, a consultant with Nationwide Advanced Consulting Group. “An LLC offers a mix of liability protection, ease of management and tax flexibility, making it an ideal choice for many family farms and agribusinesses.”
Forming an LLC for your farm or agribusiness has a range of advantages, but it also comes with potential drawbacks. Here’s a closer look at both sides of the coin:
As agricultural businesses evolve and face new challenges, the adaptability and protection of an LLC make it a popular choice. But before deciding whether to organize your farm or business as an LLC, talk to an attorney, accountant or other trusted financial adviser who can help you determine if it’s the right move.
Visit AgInsightCenter.com for resources and expert tips on trending topics to help you run a successful business and maintain the safety of your operation.
