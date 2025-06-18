Farm Bureau scholarships

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded over $75,500 in scholarships to students across the state.

Annually, the foundation recognizes Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.

Some students, such as Shane Griffith, Sophia Aultman and Josie Jennings, received multiple awards. All have plans to pursue demanding ag careers.

Shane Griffith
Griffith intends to be the sixth generation to operate his family’s farm in Jefferson County.

“This will be an enormous help in financing my college education. Without college I would struggle to take my farm into the next few decades,” Griffith said. “Advancements in equipment and automation are coming in leaps and bounds, and I want to be on the cutting edge. College will assist me in becoming the sixth generation to farm this land. I plan to use my education to make my farm successful and sustainable.”

Aultman of Darke County has her eye on public policy.

Sophia Aultman
“By combining my passion for agriculture with expertise in environmental policy, I will work to bridge the gap between farming and legislation, ensuring that the voices of farmers are heard and that policies reflect both agricultural needs and environmental responsibility,” she said. “Through this, I hope to make a lasting impact on the future of agriculture.”

Jennings of Clark County wants to help families ensure their farming future through succession planning.

Josie Jennings
“I plan to make a difference in the future of agriculture by working directly with farming families to build a strategic plan to transfer their assets from one generation to another,” Jennings said.

“I hope to inspire a future generation of agriculturists that values and accepts new, innovative thinking grounded in the value of preserving tradition.”

According to Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board President Nathan Brown, the foundation has remained steadfast in its dedication, purposefully working to fulfill its mission to inspire and educate future leaders, such as these students, in agriculture.

“As we face growing demands across the food and farming industries, it’s more important than ever to encourage young people to pursue careers in agriculture. Investing in young people through scholarships is one of the most meaningful ways we can shape the future of agriculture,” Brown said. “These opportunities don’t just ease financial burdens—they open doors, spark ambition, and give students the confidence to take bold steps in their agricultural journey. I’m continually inspired by the passion, talent and dedication these students bring. Their commitment to improving Ohio’s agricultural landscape is both impressive and reassuring. We’re proud to support the next generation as they grow into the leaders and innovators our industry needs.”

County Farm Bureau scholarships also were awarded to students throughout the state.

Emma Core, Allen County
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award
Yvonne Lesicko Memorial Scholarship

Josie Jennings, Clark County
Cindy Hollingshead Scholarship
Jack Fisher Scholarship
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award

Wyatt Morrow, Clinton County
Darwin Bryan Scholarship

Sophia Aultman, Darke County
Jack Fisher Scholarship
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award
Yvonne Lesicko Memorial Scholarship

Morgan Anderson, Fairfield County
Bill and Helen Swank Scholarship
Darwin Bryan Scholarship
Jack Fisher Scholarship
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award

Alaina Bell, Fairfield County
The Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association Scholarship

Delaney Moore, Fairfield County
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award
Richard and Carole Cocks Scholarship

Eric Taylor, Fayette County
Darwin Bryan Scholarship

Clara Faulkner, Franklin County
Darwin Bryan Scholarship

Chloe Anderson, Hardin County
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award

Dillon Dulin, Hardin County
Lou Ann Putnam Harrold Memorial Scholarship Fund for Hardin County

Garrett Houin, Holmes County
Yvonne Lesicko Memorial Scholarship

Corissa Griffith, Jefferson County
Jack Fisher Scholarship

Shane Griffith, Jefferson County
David E. Mizer Memorial Scholarship
Kenny Walter Scholarship Fund

Adele Dowdell, Lorain County
Joseph Kelly Memorial Scholarship

Ruth Howells, Lorain County
Joseph Kelly Memorial Scholarship

Garrett Schlechter, Lorain County
Joseph Kelly Memorial Scholarship

Allison Knapke, Mercer County
Jack Fisher Scholarship

Julia Silvus, Morgan County
Darwin Bryan Scholarship
Jack Fisher Scholarship
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award

Eli McDonald, Muskingum County
Darwin Bryan Scholarship

Delaney Bell, Muskingum County
Jack Fisher Scholarship

Gracie Sprague, Ottawa County
Cindy Hollingshead Scholarship
Richard and Carole Cocks Scholarship

Colton Beckstedt, Perry County
Jack Fisher Scholarship

Claire Phillip, Portage County
Bruce and Carlene Patterson Agricultural Scholarship

Jack Adelman, Portage County
Bruce and Carlene Patterson Agricultural Scholarship

Harrison Blay, Portage County
Bruce and Carlene Patterson Agricultural Scholarship

Sarah Hoak, Richland County
Darwin Bryan Scholarship

Ruth Beery, Ross County
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award

Haven Hileman, Scioto County
Richard and Carole Cocks Scholarship

Cortney Copeland, Shelby County
The Ohio Horsemen’s Benevolent & Protective Association Scholarship

Samantha Kaufman, Summit County
Mularcik Welding Scholarship for Summit County

Adeline Kendle, Tuscarawas County
Jack Fisher Scholarship

Allison Kendle, Tuscarawas County
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award
Kenny Walter Scholarship Fund

Lexi Troyer, Tuscarawas County
Dr. David A. Benfield Scholarship

Rebekah Gwynne, Warren County
Jack Fisher Scholarship

Marguerite Fulton, Washington County
Kenny Walter Scholarship Fund
Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholars Award.

About Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation scholarships

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation annually awards scholarships to students planning to pursue careers in agriculture and to adults seeking continuing education in agriculture-related studies. To support the future of agriculture throughout Ohio, each county has a scholarship fund to allot to its local students. Other scholarships focus on specific issues such as women’s leadership in agriculture, livestock and crop sciences at the Agricultural Technical Institute, sheep production and management, and more. Applications open Jan. 1 each year.

Suggested Tags: