State and federal trucking laws that affect agriculture continue to become more complex.

To help navigate ever-evolving transportation laws, Ohio Farm Bureau’s legal team developed the Farmer’s Guide to Truck and Farm Implement Laws and Regulations in 2023 to help Farm Bureau members.

“Navigating through both state and federal laws, in addition to identifying any agricultural exemptions that may apply, can easily become a burdensome and confusing endeavor,” said Leah Hetrick, director of legal education and member engagement with Ohio Farm Bureau. “This guide was built with the intention to gather and organize information and resources that may help answer some of the common questions we receive, and to inform our members of important regulations they should be aware of.”

At the same time, farmers and others in the ag industry are hauling larger loads and traveling longer distances than they did in the past. Those factors have helped create a need for more truck drivers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses. To help address that need, one county Farm Bureau located on the Ohio-Indiana state line has started a CDL grant program to encourage young members to earn their license.

Taylor Watkins, Ohio Farm Bureau organization director for Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami counties, explained that the county Farm Bureaus support students heading to college by offering scholarships, but young people don’t all head to college after high school. In their rural county, many young people go to work on their family farms or take other agricultural jobs.

“The Darke County board wanted to come up with a way to support them for choosing that path,” she said. “Being able to help them offset the cost to obtain their CDL was a way we could do that.”

The ag community in Darke County has an ongoing need for more drivers with CDLs, Watkins said. Although farmers can do some hauling with semi-trucks without CDLs under farm vehicle CDL exemptions, those exemptions don’t always apply across state lines or on long trips. Since Darke County is located along the Indiana state line, many area farmers need drivers with CDLs to move grain, livestock and farm supplies from one state to the other.

“It doesn’t just help farmers who are driving semis.” Watkins said. “It helps the whole ag industry because semis are a huge part of that.”

The CDL grant was offered for the first time last year and was awarded to Trevor Luthman, a 2024 Versailles High School graduate and the son of Kelly and Kevin Luthman. He earned his CDL in February and is currently working for a drainage and excavation contractor.

He’s using his truck driving skills to haul excavators, skid loaders and other equipment to job sites. Luthman also works with his dad and uncle on their family grain farm, so he makes use of his CDL to haul grain as well.

For his CDL training, Luthman traveled to Paris, Missouri, for a day and a half of classroom instruction and hands-on driver training with Ross Enterprises.

“They make it really straightforward,” he said of the training. “There was a class portion where you learn about the truck and the laws and the rules. The hands-on part was taking it down the road and practicing the maneuverability.”

Luthman, who was appreciative of the opportunity provided by Darke County, went to the training prepared. “I drove quite a bit on the farm beforehand,” he said. “It was all pretty easy.”

To be eligible for the $500 grant, an applicant must be a Darke County resident and Farm Bureau member, 18 to 25 years of age. Applicants must explain how they plan to use their CDL for agricultural use, such as transporting agricultural goods, hauling products to and from the farm, or hauling livestock. The 2025 grant application period is open. Visit ofb.ag/cdlgrant to apply.

KEY POINTS

Many farmers are finding they need CDLs because of the distance they travel to transport farm products and supplies.

The transportation laws that affect the ag industry are complex and involve multiple state and federal agencies and departments.

One county Farm Bureau is helping young members pay for their CDL training with a grant opportunity.

WHAT’S NEXT

To help members navigate transportation laws, the Ohio Farm Bureau’s legal team developed the Farmer’s Guide to Truck and Farm Implement Laws and Regulations. The guide, updated in 2023, summarizes and explains state and federal regulations and the exemptions available for farmers.

Members can download the guide free at ofb.ag/truckingguide.