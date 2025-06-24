Ohio Farm Bureau’s legal team spends plenty of time writing briefs or reviewing case law for high-profile ag litigation, but most of the time members need guidance about disputes close to home.

Sometimes, very close – such as what to do about trimming your tree’s branch that’s over a neighbor’s property line, or getting the correct woodland calculation in the Current Agricultural Use Value program when cultivating trees as a commodity.

Common landowner questions are covered in the Ohio Landowner Toolkit. It’s the kind of legal resource available free to Ohio Farm Bureau members.

When a neighbor’s tree branches out over your yard or its roots creep past the property line, it’s important to handle the situation properly, or it could end up costing a small fortune, according to Leah Hetrick, director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau.

“If you harm or damage a tree that’s not your own, or if you cut down a tree that’s not your own, you can be liable for three times the worth of that tree, which can get pretty pricey depending on the type of tree,” she said.

She added that if a tree is on a property line, both individuals own it and have property rights in it. Therefore, she advised knowing Ohio law and which one applies to your situation before firing up your chainsaw.

“Tree laws are one of those kind of sneaky laws,” she noted. “It’s something you don’t really think about until it becomes a problem.”

Here’s a look at some of the most common questions the Ohio Farm Bureau legal team receives when it comes to trees and rogue branches and how to proceed legally:

My neighbor’s tree branches are hanging over my property. Can I cut them down?

In short, yes, a property owner can clear the airspace on their property. However, Hetrick said if the tree is damaged or harmed during the process, the property owner who caused the damage could be held liable.

“For typical trimming, as long as the tree remains healthy, it’s fine,” she said.

My neighbor’s tree fell into my yard. Can I get rid of it?

Since the tree still belongs to the neighbor, Hetrick noted it’s best to talk it over first to determine the best course of action. Although an individual can remove a tree from their property, the owner has a say in what happens to it. For instance, any money from selling the tree goes to the owner.

“You can’t just sell off the tree and think that you can pocket that money,” she said. “It’s not your tree, even though it fell [on your property].”

A branch from my neighbor’s tree fell on my house/broke my fence. Are they responsible for the damage?

In Ohio, Hetrick said, individuals are not responsible for damage caused by natural acts, such as from a windstorm or thunderstorm. However, if a property owner is aware that something is wrong with a tree and did nothing to correct a dangerous situation, he or she could potentially be held liable for any damages caused.

“If there was something wrong with the tree, or if that branch was hanging from a tree and was clearly dead, and you knew it made a dangerous situation, or you could see that branch was going to fall one day, and you did nothing about it, then there could be some liability,” she said.

For larger issues, like a tree falling on a house, Hetrick suggested consulting with your insurance company before attempting to sort out the details with neighbors.

Be a good neighbor

Not all disputes have to be a conflict between neighbors, Hetrick said. Sometimes, all it takes is a civil conversation to determine the best course of action that satisfies both parties.

“Just be a good neighbor,” she said. “That’s always my first piece of advice with anything that deals with property. Open communication fixes a lot.”

Deciding on who will pay for the work, who is going to get the money from the sale of the wood and other details should then be documented in a written agreement and signed by both parties.

“Have something in writing when everyone’s getting along,” Hetrick suggested. “And then if it does get to the point of speaking to an attorney about your options, you have something to work with as far as what is the best way to go.”

When it comes to safeguarding yourself against lawsuits or other potential disputes, Hetrick recommended being vigilant and taking stock in the trees on your property.

“In some cases, people have a lot of land. So, if you see a dead tree and it looks like it’s about to fall on something, make sure you take it down,” she said. “Just be a reasonable person when you see situations that create a risk of harm, and make sure you’re being proactive.”

Trees as farm income

For those who do have plentiful trees, Ohio Farm Bureau member Tom Mills recommended taking stock in forested acres as potential income.

“Trees are just as much an important commodity as beans and corn,” said Mills, one of the owners of Britton Farm in Noble County, and an Ohio Tree Farm Committee member.

Income-generating forests also fall under CAUV guidelines. Ohio Farm Bureau, along with the Ohio Forestry Association, advocated for years to correct woodland calculations in the CAUV program. In 2024, the Ohio Department of Taxation addressed those inaccuracies, resulting in significant tax savings for woodland owners who monetize their trees.

Harvesting a healthy forest takes time, maintenance and care, too, Mills said.

“Just like managing a bean field or a corn field, taking care of [a tree stand] increases the quality and increases the value of what you have there and what you can procure when you harvest,” Mills said.

Overall, proper care, maintenance and communication are all essential parts of the process when it comes to trees, whether you have a few maples dotted across the yard or acres of bark and leaves across the landscape.

KEY POINTS

Trees on your property are your responsibility.

Owners generally won’t be held liable for natural acts of a tree falling on a neighbor’s property.

Ongoing proper tree maintenance can save both time and money.

Forested acres can be potential income.

WHAT’S NEXT

Where will members find the most comprehensive information regarding Ohio tree laws? In the Ohio Landowner Toolkit, a member-only benefit of Ohio Farm Bureau. Unless it is an area of law you have branched into before, controversies stemming from trees can initially stump Ohio landowners. Included in the toolkit is information about tree ownership, encroachments, tree removal or damage, and falling trees or branches.

The Ohio Landowner Toolkit can be downloaded at ofb.ag/landownertoolkit.

Ohio Tree Farm of the Year Tour is Sept. 6

Moser Woods Tree Farm, owned by Mary Anne Moser, has been recognized as the 2025 Ohio Tree Farm of the Year. Son Chris Moser is steward of the tree farm, while his brother, David, owns the farm in Putnam County. David is also vice president of the Putnam County Farm Bureau. The family has been managing their woods for 75 years through five generations.

Visitors can tour the 12-acre farm in Bluffton, Ohio, on Sept. 6. While there they will learn about being a tree farmer, developing a woodland management plan, improving timber stands, regenerating oak trees, identifying trees/shrubs, harvesting timber, establishing young forest habitat and vernal pools, producing maple syrup and more.

Specialists from Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio State University Extension, ODNR and USDA will be available to talk about cost share programs and managing a healthy forest as well. Call 419-721-1465 for more information.