2026 Our Ohio January/February

The January/February issue of Our Ohio magazine puts the focus on membership value. It is packed with highlights of our value pillars in a variety of ways. One of our most anticipated editions of the year includes multiple pieces about the benefits of being an Ohio Farm Bureau member. There are stories on Energy Program savings, Murray Lincoln award winner Alicia Weaver and creative partnerships in rural communities. We also talk with northwest Ohio’s Nate Andre about his operation and the importance of being a Farm Bureau member, as well as visit with Gary Heibertshausen, who recently came back to Ohio after living in Montana for years and serving as the vice president of the Montana Farm Bureau.

Scroll down to the Featured Articles section on this page to read stories from this issue.

 

To grow a network and gain perspective and knowledge in the industry through personal and professional development has been invaluable. Every day I learn and grow.
Ryanna Tietje's avatar
Ryanna Tietje

Henry County Farm Bureau

The issue of property taxation remains as one of the biggest challenges our members face today. Ensuring agricultural property is valued for its agricultural potential and not development is critical to the continued success of Ohio agriculture.
Matt Aultman's avatar
Matt Aultman

Darke County Farm Bureau

Farm Bureau is what really got the word out. It’s been one of their goals to get this done.
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman's avatar
Bill and Charlotte Wachtman

Henry County

I could not have done it without the resources I have found through Farm Bureau.
Gretchan Francis's avatar
Gretchan Francis

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

Because we are younger farmers just starting out, Farm Bureau has a lot of good opportunities and resources to help us grow in the future.
Hannah Kiser's avatar
Hannah Kiser

Sandusky County Farm Bureau

Through the Select Partner program, we became educated in farm insurance and weren't just selling policies. It became more and more clear why farmers need an advocate like Ohio Farm Bureau.
Chad Ruhl's avatar
Chad Ruhl

Farm manager, CSI Insurance

So many of the issues that OFBF and its members are advocating for are important to all Ohioans. I look at OFBF as an agricultural watchdog advocating for farmers and rural communities across Ohio.
Mary Smallsreed's avatar
Mary Smallsreed

Trumbull County Farm Bureau

