The January/February issue of Our Ohio magazine puts the focus on membership value. It is packed with highlights of our value pillars in a variety of ways. One of our most anticipated editions of the year includes multiple pieces about the benefits of being an Ohio Farm Bureau member. There are stories on Energy Program savings, Murray Lincoln award winner Alicia Weaver and creative partnerships in rural communities. We also talk with northwest Ohio’s Nate Andre about his operation and the importance of being a Farm Bureau member, as well as visit with Gary Heibertshausen, who recently came back to Ohio after living in Montana for years and serving as the vice president of the Montana Farm Bureau.

