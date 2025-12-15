Nine Ohio counties rewarded for innovative programming
Our grassroots leaders are constantly raising the bar and finding new ways to show up and support their communities. ~ Zippy DuvallRead More
The January/February issue of Our Ohio magazine puts the focus on membership value. It is packed with highlights of our value pillars in a variety of ways. One of our most anticipated editions of the year includes multiple pieces about the benefits of being an Ohio Farm Bureau member. There are stories on Energy Program savings, Murray Lincoln award winner Alicia Weaver and creative partnerships in rural communities. We also talk with northwest Ohio’s Nate Andre about his operation and the importance of being a Farm Bureau member, as well as visit with Gary Heibertshausen, who recently came back to Ohio after living in Montana for years and serving as the vice president of the Montana Farm Bureau.
Scroll down to the Featured Articles section on this page to read stories from this issue.
Our grassroots leaders are constantly raising the bar and finding new ways to show up and support their communities. ~ Zippy DuvallRead More
One of the best decisions Shannon and Heather Utter made a few years ago was looking into a Farm Bureau member benefit that has ended up saving them thousands of dollars on their energy bills.Read More
Talking to members is an important way to know what they need and want, and the best way to recruit new members is to just start a conversation with them.Read More
Know that Ohio Farm Bureau will continue standing with you to build a stronger future for your farm and Ohio agriculture.Read More
The January/February issue of Our Ohio magazine puts the focus on membership value.Read More