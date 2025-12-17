Every year, county Farm Bureaus across the nation are given the opportunity to submit their unique, volunteer-driven county programming for the County Activities of Excellence awards from American Farm Bureau.

“One of the most fulfilling aspects of serving as the American Farm Bureau president is getting the chance to witness firsthand the remarkable things our members are doing within their communities,” said Zippy Duvall, AFBF President. “I have come to learn, starting with my own Farm Bureau journey, that the spirit of community and innovation helps drive our organization at the local level. Our grassroots leaders are constantly raising the bar and finding new ways to show up and support their communities.”

Each Ohio CAE project winner will showcase their programming during the annual trade show at the 2026 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention Jan. 9-14 in Anaheim, California.

Projects for the CAE awards are categorized in the following areas: education and ag promotion, member services, public relations and information, leadership development and policy implementation and safety.

The following counties and projects were Ohio CAE award winners:

Ashtabula County: Feed a Farmer – Harvest of Hope

The vision for this program was to deliver snack bags to local farmers directly to the field or through the local cooperatives to make sure farmers know that Ohio Farm Bureau supports their hard work and long hours during the harvest season and to provide mental health resources for the stressful days on and off the farm.

Auglaize County: Mission – Discovery

This event was not a traditional career fair hiring event but an opportunity for local students to learn more about seven different career areas, including agriculture. Taking a hands-on, demonstration approach, students were able to explore in-demand careers in agriculture and learn what steps would be necessary to pursue those careers after high school.

Columbiana County: Show and Tell at the Fair

The idea for “Show and Tell at the Fair” emerged from repeated conversations with parents whose children are active in sports, school activities and 4-H or FFA projects. These discussions revealed a need to bridge the gap in understanding between school district educators and coaches and the students’ commitment to agricultural projects. In addition to increasing awareness, the event also addressed the growing need for agricultural workers by equipping educators with resources to share with students.

Hancock County: Meals for Mom – A Mother’s Day Treat (feature photo)

Women play a vital role in agriculture, often handling the behind-the-scenes responsibilities of the farming operations. A special celebration for all mothers during Mother’s Day weekend was held, providing complimentary field meals to members and their families.

Marion and Morrow counties: Ag Tire Recycling Day

In an attempt to address the issue of tire littering and hoarding in rural areas, Marion and Morrow County Farm Bureaus joined forces with the local Soil and Water Conservation Districts, the regional Solid Waste District and Ohio State University Extension offices to host an ag tire recycling day. The idea for this event was to provide a local, cost efficient recycling solution for the community.

Mercer County: Northwest Ohio Ag in the Classroom

This program was designed to provide educational tools for K-4 teachers to ensure they are well-equipped to include agricultural topics in their curriculum throughout the year and provide them with resources for farm field trips to introduce kids to agriculture.

Richland County: Cultivating Minds

The project provided three agricultural and environmental literacy kits to each elementary school in the county and the county public library to teach youth about agriculture, food and natural resources. Supplying kits to the public library gave homeschooled children and other civic groups, like scouts and 4-H clubs, access to the lessons and materials.

Seneca County: Reindeer Farm Christmas Experience

An interactive, agricultural educational Christmas experience came to life giving families the opportunity to feed live reindeer with different grains, milk a cow while learning about the dairy industry and learn about agriculture through a reading of the American Farm Bureau Foundation’s award-winning book, “Barn at Night.”