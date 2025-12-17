One of the best decisions Shannon and Heather Utter made a few years ago was looking into a member benefit that has ended up saving them thousands of dollars on their energy bills.

Heather is an Ohio Farm Bureau organization director for Adams, Brown, Clermont and Highland counties, and is well-versed in the organization’s member benefits.

“A couple of years ago, Heather came home one day and was speaking about the energy savings program through Farm Bureau,” Shannon said. “We reached out (to the Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program), and sent them a few energy bills. Our home is 100% electric. And after a short process …we cut our (bills) basically in half and our bills have shown that since we went with this program.”

Saving hundreds of dollars a month is a big benefit, especially when there are five adults living under one roof, Heather said.

“Our house is 4,100 square feet, and our electric bill is now running us around $350 a month,” she said. “There are some months that it’s $200, $250. So it’s definitely a significant savings.”

That kind of savings has a huge impact, especially in the current energy environment. Home and business owners alike saw a financial impact in the summer of 2025 from an increase in capacity rates.

“Capacity rates have gone up over 800% in much of Ohio in 2025,” said Sarah Margelowsky, with OFBF Energy Program partner Viridi. Another capacity rate increase is slated in June and will continue until 2027 (see sidebar).

Margelowsky noted that capacity rates are just one portion of energy bills for consumers, and they are being impacted by more demand on energy, driven in part by the AI (artificial intelligence) and data center boom and old power plants going offline before new plants are online.

“There is a real worry about capacity,” said Kathy Elseser, with OFBF Energy Program partner Community Energy Advisors (CEA). “It is more important than ever to keep an eye on rates. The re is a lot of confusion.”

Misleading information via social media, text and telephone scams about energy savings make it imperative that people be more vigilant.

That’s where the OFBF Energy Program can help, she said, as it helped the Utters. Farm Bureau members who are served by cooperatives are already receiving the lowest price available in their utility region.

Farm Bureau members have easy access to energy analysis, education, protection – and competitive rates through the Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program, administered jointly by CEA and Viridi, and it all starts with a free energy bill review for your farm, home or ag business.

Elseser’s team will review the member’s bills, verify the rate to make sure it’s consistent with the member’s contract(s), and evaluate options for members to lock in a new fixed rate at a start date that works with existing contract(s).

During the bill review process, the Viridi team will also explore if members with commercial utility meters could qualify for state or federal energy efficiency/energy generation grants and incentives. They can determine if your farm or rural business qualifies for Rural Energy for America Program grants or other funding to help offset the cost of implementing energy efficiency.

Reaching out to the Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program member benefit has been a game-changer for the Utters.

“Very, very highly recommend,” Shannon said. “It’s very important to understand this is an easy process. Connect with either an organization director like Heather, my wife, or call your county Farm Bureau office. They’ll point you in the right direction.”

Note that only Ohio Farm Bureau members in the following utility regions can qualify for the energy bill review:

AEP Columbus Southern

AEP Ohio Power

AES

CenterPoint Energy

Columbia Gas of Ohio

Enbridge Gas (formerly Dominion Energy)

Duke Energy

Illuminating Company

Ohio Edison

Toledo Edison

Farm Bureau members who are served by energy cooperatives are already receiving the lowest price available in their utility region and are not eligible for the supply procurement portion of the program.

KEY POINTS

Energy costs continue to soar as usage demand puts pressure on electricity’s capacity rates.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Energy Program with trusted partners Community Energy Advisors and Viridi have saved members thousands of dollars.

It is easy to start saving with the energy program by getting a free energy bill review.

The program can also help with REAP efficiency benefits and the investment tax credit, which is phasing out solar and wind projects placed in service after Dec. 31, 2027, unless construction begins by July 4 of this year.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ohio Farm Bureau members living in a specific utility region can receive a free energy bill review. Audit request form

Online extra: Why did capacity rates dramatically increase?

Capacity rates are one part of a customer’s electric supply rate, which is a big part of the energy bill. Worries about capacity availability drives up rates because of supply and demand.

An auction held by Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland Interconnection (PJM), in July 2024 for the June 2025 – May 2026 delivery year resulted in prices soaring by more than 800% for most of the region. PJM Interconnection region covers 13 states in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic, including Ohio.

After an incremental auction was held in March 2025, the final net load price for capacity was $270.43 per megawatt-day, up from $29.50 per megawatt-day in the previous delivery year for AEP, AES and FirstEnergy utility regions and $57.93 in Duke. Another 20% increase is slated for June 2026.